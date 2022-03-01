2022 PSFCA Big 33 Football Classic rosters announced

The 2022 Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Big 33 roster was revealed Tuesday morning at Bishop McDevitt High School.

No Sentinel-area players were named to the Team Pennsylvania 38-man roster. The game will be held at Bishop McDevitt High School May 30 (Memorial Day) against Team Maryland. This year’s showcase marks as the 65th annual Big 33 game and will kickoff at 2 p.m. from Rocco Ortenzio Stadium.

Among those to earn nods to the team were seven Penn State University recruits.

12 local cheerleaders will be cheering at the game, including 10 representatives from Cumberland Valley, one from Cedar Cliff and one from Red Land.

The 10 cheerleaders named to the cheer squad from Cumberland Valley include Hannah Bryant, Rylie Gardner, Riley Posey, Emma Ramper, Elizabeth Roth, Casey Segin, Brooke Shanabrough, Paris Shanabrough, McKaylee Swatt and Emma Warner. Kadence Valora and Grace Michelsen will represent Cedar Cliff and Red Land.

