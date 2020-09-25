 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Mechanicsburg AD on start of high school football season amid pandemic

Watch Now: Mechanicsburg AD on start of high school football season amid pandemic

Mechanicsburg athletic director Seth Pehanich talked to the Sentinel before the Wildcats' game against West Perry Friday night. 

He talked about getting to the start of the season and how he's going to keep the team safe during the season.

