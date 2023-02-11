The face of the Philadelphia Eagles is adorned with a bushy beard that would do a blacksmith proud. Once memorably framed by a Mummers costume, it is also a face featuring darting eyes that would appear to miss nothing, and, at times, a wry grin that is the result of processing everything.

That face, belonging to center Jason Kelce, has been brought into even sharper focus now, with the Birds poised to meet Kansas City in Sunday’s Super Bowl. There is the none-too-small matter of him facing a team featuring his brother Travis, the Chiefs’ star tight end. It is the first time brothers have squared off in this game, and the subject of so much hype that a petition was circulated calling for the brothers’ mother, Donna, to perform the pregame coin toss (which reportedly will not happen).

Beyond that is the fact that Jason, who at age 35 is two years older than Travis, is the driving force of a unit recently dubbed “the best offensive line of this century” by NBC Sports’ Peter King. Others believe this season, the elder Kelce’s 12th, has been the finest of his career, as he was named All-Pro a fifth time and voted into his sixth Pro Bowl. And the consensus is that he, like Travis, is a shoo-in Hall of Famer.

But most significant of all is Jason’s connection to the city. It is the result in large part of his underdog story – one-time walk-on running back at the , sixth-round draft pick in 2011, etc. – for no municipality identifies so strongly with such a tale as Philadelphia.

And certainly the bond was cemented during the celebration of the Eagles’ Super Bowl victory in February 2018. Kelce, wearing the aforementioned Mummers garb, gave an impassioned and at times profane speech to the thousands of fans who had gathered, one highlighted by this declaration: “No one likes us. We don’t care. We’re from Philly.”

Place in history secure.

“If you look at Jason Kelce, he looks like everybody that sat in the 700 Level (of old Veterans Stadium),” longtime sportswriter and broadcaster Ray Didinger said in a phone interview earlier this week. “I think that’s one of the things that has led these people to really embrace the guy, because he looks like somebody that could be sitting next to them, just as readily as playing on the field.”

Consider that for a moment: The center is their main man, their guiding light. The center! Only in Philly.

Usually the center draws about as much attention as the kicking tee. He spends his Sunday afternoons wrestling with nose tackles, buried in piles, dealing with pain and suffering. About the only time we notice him is when a snap goes awry or some talking head like Cris Collinsworth brays about a missed block or a faulty protection.

When asked recently about the most difficult part of playing the position, Jamaal Jackson, who preceded Kelce as the Eagles’ starting center, got straight to the point. “Taking the blame," Jackson said, "when you know it’s not your fault.”

Then he talked about the importance of communication – of deducing what a defense is trying to do on any given play and making sure one’s linemates understand what countermeasures need to be taken. And he talked about the challenge of blunting the charge of a behemoth lined up inches away from your facemask.

“Hey, the play starts with you,” Jackson said, “so if you’re not right, everything’s going to go wrong. It’s a pretty important job, man.”

Jackson is something of an underdog himself, emerging as a starter from 2005-10 despite going undrafted out of Delaware State in ‘03. His last NFL season, 2011, was Kelce’s first, and Jackson saw right away that the younger man was not only a quick study, but quick, period. At 6-3 and 295 pounds, Kelce is smaller than most centers, but compensates with unusual speed. (He ran a sub-five-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine before the 2011 draft.)

The late Howard Mudd, then the Eagles’ offensive line coach, saw there was much to like about Kelce as well, just as he had seen the potential of another undersized center, Jeff Saturday, while working for the Indianapolis Colts. Kelce was installed as the starter as a rookie, and has scarcely been dislodged since. He missed 14 games in 2012 because of a knee injury and four in ‘14 because of a sports hernia, but is expected to play in his 149th consecutive game when the Birds face the Chiefs.

“I think he’s really revolutionized the position, in how he is able to block downfield and on the perimeter, and how well he runs,” former NFL lineman Brian Baldinger, now an NFL Network analyst, said in a recent phone interview.

Only recently, Baldinger said, he was texting back and forth with a defensive coordinator who pointed out how difficult it is to blitz the Eagles, because of Kelce’s ability to sniff out what’s coming. And when problems do crop up, Kelce is not unlike a plumber, in Baldinger’s estimation. “Whatever’s leaking," Baldinger said, "he can fix it.”

Jackson appreciates one other thing about Kelce.

“He plays bigger than he is,” he said.

That was never more evident than in the Eagles’ playoff victory over the Giants, when Kelce negated nose tackle Dexter Lawrence, one of New York’s defensive linchpins, despite giving away over 40 pounds. It is the latest piece of evidence that Kelce has a great deal left in the tank, even as retirement speculation has swirled around him. Didinger believes he has enjoyed his best season, and A.Q. Shipley agrees.

Shipley, once a center at Penn State and in the NFL (including a short stint with the Birds), now does film breakdowns on the Pat McAfee Show. He said in a recent interview that Kelce is as quick as ever, and still possesses the same ability to make what Shipley described as the “home run block.”

Canton can wait, then. Kelce still has much to do. Maybe other proclamations to make, too.

“I just want to know if Jason’s wearing his Mummers Day Parade outfit, if they win the Super Bowl,” Baldinger said, “or if he’s got some other iconic Benjamin Franklin outfit or something, complete with monocle – like, how he’s going to represent the city this time.”

Rather well, one would guess. Because everybody likes him. And it’s precisely because he does care.

Photos: Scenes from Super Bowl opening night