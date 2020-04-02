Esports: With postseason in limbo, Cedar Cliff coach Haley Haun reflects on successful first season

There were definitely lessons that were learned in the Colts inaugural season. For some of the team, this was the first time they had played League of Legends, the game the NASEF played during their winter season.

The game features a cast of characters called champions, each with their own skill set, known as a kit. There are currently 148 champions in the game. Those players not used to the game faced an overwhelming choice of who to use in an extremely complicated version of rock, paper, scissors.

Some champions are commonly used in what is referred to as the “meta”, meaning they are typically very strong and so most people will try to use those characters. Before each game, however, a pick and ban phase takes place meaning a character you might be strong in might be banned.

Good knowledge of many champions is needed, and this is something where Haun believes some of her newer players struggled.

"With so many champions, one thing we ran across was off meta champions that the students didn't know about," she said. "If they don't know their kit, it is hard to play against them.”

So how do players handle such a large number of possibilities? How can they deploy strategy when they're not even sure of who they're facing?