Esports: With postseason in limbo, Cedar Cliff coach Haley Haun reflects on successful first season

Even the high school esports world has been shut down by the coronavirus pandemic.
That leaves Cumberland County's first two teams, Cedar Cliff and Cumberland Valley, waiting to see if the postseason for the game League of Legends will be held or canceled.
The Colts finished with a 2-3 record, tied for 22nd place in the Pennsylvania conference of the North America Scholastic Esports Federations winter season. Cumberland Valley fielded two teams with their second team tied for second at 4-1 and the first team at 3-2 in tied-ninth.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic has postponed the playoffs and a decision on when they will be played has yet to be made. The NASEF explained that club sites are now closed which removes access to game computers that students use to compete.
Cedar Cliff head coach Haley Haun said only about half of her students have access to a PC at home, and lack of technology and internet connections have made keeping contact and practicing challenging.
That was also an issue during the season, with students only able to practice while at school.
It’s not all doom and gloom, though.
“The team has had so much fun playing this season.” Haun said when asked about how the team felt their inaugural season went. “We had the assistance of a semi-professional coach who provided lessons and tips. The kids responded very well to all the coaching and assistance. I have told them that we started as a group of good players, but over the course of the season we became a great team. Outside of the game, there are many other skills that they learned which will help them as they move on.”
There were definitely lessons that were learned in the Colts inaugural season. For some of the team, this was the first time they had played League of Legends, the game the NASEF played during their winter season.
The game features a cast of characters called champions, each with their own skill set, known as a kit. There are currently 148 champions in the game. Those players not used to the game faced an overwhelming choice of who to use in an extremely complicated version of rock, paper, scissors.
Some champions are commonly used in what is referred to as the “meta”, meaning they are typically very strong and so most people will try to use those characters. Before each game, however, a pick and ban phase takes place meaning a character you might be strong in might be banned.
Good knowledge of many champions is needed, and this is something where Haun believes some of her newer players struggled.
"With so many champions, one thing we ran across was off meta champions that the students didn't know about," she said. "If they don't know their kit, it is hard to play against them.”
So how do players handle such a large number of possibilities? How can they deploy strategy when they're not even sure of who they're facing?
Haun explained that before each match, a list of usernames are provided. A roster could have 10 people, but only five can play at a time. Once she had the name, she could check previous match histories to see which champions teams usually favored.
If one particular player proves dominant with one champion, the team can choose to ban that champion, forcing them to play as a different champion. Extensive knowledge is needed about the game to know which champions are strong against another, and being able to have that character survive the ban phase to be able to use them.
As if the number of characters alone wasn’t tough, League of Legends is updated constantly. Every Wednesday, Riot Games pushes out a patch which can update various things about the game. They can tweak abilities to make some stronger and others weaker. It’s an unusual situation to have the playing field essentially change on you mid-season.
“With each patch, we have to adapt,” Haun said.
Despite those difficulties and challenges, there is still a lot of excitement around esports at Cedar Cliff.
“I have had overwhelming support from everyone," Haun said. "I have students talking to me throughout the season asking how they can be a part of it next year.“
Having so much interest creates its own kind of problems.
“I have more kids interested in playing than I have computers for at the moment,” she said.
It’s a good problem to have and one that the Cedar Cliff administration seems keen to resolve, she said.
NASEF hosts a fall season, too, for the game Overwatch, which has similar concepts to League of Legends with a host of characters to play but formatted more as a first-person shooter.
“The plan is that we will be ordering more computers so that I can coach 2 teams of 6 for Overwatch or 2 teams of 5 for League of Legends," Haun said via email.
The Colts sound like they’re ready for next year, perhaps with more computers, more teammates and a better understanding of the competition.
“Kids want to be a part of it, staff are happy to see the kids so engaged, and our admin is ready to support the running of the club," Haun said.
