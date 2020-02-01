Esports: Seth Abner, Chicago Huntsmen start Call of Duty League right way going 2-0

The Call of Duty League began its inaugural season in Minneapolis, Minnesota, this past weekend. All 12 teams in the league were in attendance with each team playing two games over the weekend.
The opening game between Chicago Huntsmen and Dallas Empire was one of the matches that had been building interest in the lead up to the event. Dallas was heavily favored due to its performances in the scrimmage matches, placing them No. 2 in the preseason polls. Chicago, despite being No. 3, struggled a lot against the Empire in scrimmages.
A grudge had also been forming between the two teams, concentrated around former OpTic Gaming teammates, Ian “Crimsix” Porter now playing for Dallas, and Seth “Scump” Abner and Matthew “FormaL” Piper on the Huntsmen.
The result betrayed expectations.
Other than a 6-1 loss in the first Search and Destroy map, the Huntsmen put on a dominant performance, winning the match 3-1. Former Cumberland Valley student Abner was delighted with the outcome.
"I don't think ... I can't repeat that again," Abner said, laughing after the match. "It was something along the lines of, 'You guys aren't very good.'"
Abner would have to wait until Sunday to play against his former team OpTic Gaming LA. Facing former teammates in Brandon “Dashy” Otell and Thomas “TJHaley” Haly, there was maybe a story based around old vs. new.
The outcome of the match suggested there wasn’t much of a story. The Huntsmen were too much for OpTic Gaming as they finished with a 3-0 sweep. Before the weekend, OpTic was No. 7 in the polls. By the end, OpTic was No. 12 and sat in 10th in the league.
Abner and the Huntsmen sit tied first in the league with Atlanta FaZe, who also finished the weekend 2-0 including a 3-0 drubbing of the Empire. Week 2 of the League takes place Feb. 8-9 in London with only eight of the 12 league teams facing off in two groups of bracket play, including Chicago.
