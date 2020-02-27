Esports: Seth Abner, Chicago Huntsmen fall in semifinals of CDL Atlanta homestand

The hopes of a face-off between the top two teams in the Call of Duty League, Atlanta FaZe and Chicago Huntsmen, were dashed with a surprise 3-2 victory for the Florida Mutineers in the semifinals.

After a bye week, Atlanta hosted the third week of the CDL and were looking to prove their dominance. Little troubled the team in the group stages, winning 3-0 over Optic Gaming LA and 3-1 over London Royal Ravens.

FaZe faced their first test of the season in the semifinals when they started 2-0 down against the Minnesota RØKKR, but a reverse sweep sent them into the finals, with most hoping they would meet Chicago.

The Huntsmen, featuring former Cumberland Valley student Seth “Scump” Abner, opened their weekend against Toronto Ultra. They were pushed all the way to a fifth map after a back and forth of Chicago winning one map and Toronto winning the next. The search and destroy map also went all the way to an 11th round which Chicago managed to win.

Chicago’s second group match was against the RØKKR. Despite losing the first map, Chicago were able to sweep the next three to win 3-2 and book their place in the semifinals.