The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Esports Association announced its official launch last month.
This makes it one of the first high school governing bodies in the country focusing on just esports. The PIEA was started by several stakeholders, which includes Hollinger Family and McNees Wallace & Nurick LLC.
The organisation is aimed at providing regulatory oversight and competition guidelines for interscholastic esports in Pennsylvania, the press release said.
“As esports continues to grow in popularity, the need for actual regulatory oversight tied to academic curriculum is clear,” said Langdon Ramsburg, chair of McNees’ Esports Practice Group, in the statement. “Municipal governments and elected school boards are seeking clarity on the benefits of esports to schools across the Commonwealth, as well as how to ensure the safety and academic advancement of its student-athletes. In short, schools are seeking a pathway to purposeful gaming. Guidelines and standards will help encourage more schools to take the leap into supporting esports clubs, ensuring that more students have access to official school esports teams. And this will have significant positive impacts on our state’s public and private schools.”
The PIEA also announce the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Esports Championship, which is to be held in March. The tournament will be composed of both online and in-person competition across various game titles.
Cedar Cliff recently announced it is starting an esports team which will compete in League of Legends this year.
Tryouts underway for Cedar Cliff’s inagural E-Sports team. First season up is League of Legends. pic.twitter.com/8gkBj2NzTR— CedarCliff Athletics (@CedarCliff_AD) January 9, 2020