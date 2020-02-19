Esports: Harrisburg University sweeps PA Cup

Harrisburg University hosted the PA Cup for the second year, with schools competing in both League of Legends and Overwatch.

High school teams also competed in their own tournaments for both games.

Harrisburg University continued to show its dominance, beating Temple in the League of Legends competition. In the Overwatch tournament, Harrisburg University took down Penn State in the finals despite the Nittany Lions taking an early lead.

In the High School Showmatch, Bishop McDevitt claimed the League of Legends crown while Susquehanna Township picked up the victory for Overwatch.

Call of Duty

Week 3 of the Call of Duty League commences Saturday with the Atlanta FaZe hosting of the weekend's festivities at Gateway Center Arena. Much like Week 2 in London, eight of the 12 teams are split up into two groups, competing to advance to the bracket stages.

The Chicago Huntsmen, featuring Cumberland Valley graduate Seth “Scump” Abner, face Toronto Ultra in Group B while Atlanta take on OpTic Gaming LA in Group A. With FaZe and the Huntsmen sitting one and two in the power rankings, the matchup between the two will be hotly anticipated. If both continue undefeated, they will face off for the first time in the grand final.

Email Michael Heaton at mheaton@cumberlink.com

