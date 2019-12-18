The conclusion of the 2019 Capcom Pro Tour season ended with the Capcom Cup. The three day event in Los Angeles began with the Last Chance Qualifier where Japan’s Naoki “Moke” Nakayama topped USA’s Jesse “Commander Jesse” Espinoza to join the other 31 qualifiers in the main event.
There were upsets in the tournament with heavy favorites failing to make the top 16, including Kanamori “Gachikin” Tsunehiro, Du “NuckleDu” Dang, Masato “Bonchan” Takahashi and Fujimura Atsushi.
Philadelphia-native, Victor “Punk” Woodley, entered the tournament as the number one seed and proved his dominance by making it all the way to the grand finals without a loss. Derek “iDom” Ruffin was seeded at 23, which was more due to the lack of events Ruffin participated in. Ruffin made it all the way to the winner’s side final where he fell to Woodley 3-2.
Falling to the losers side final, Ruffin was able to overcome Arman “Phenom” Rabiee Hanjani, returning to face Woodley and needing to win six games to take the Capcom Cup championships.
The match didn’t start well for Ruffin, falling to an early 2-0 deficit to Woodley before managing the reverse sweep after a brief break to reset himself. With Ruffin handing Woodley his first loss of the tournament and resetting the bracket, one more best of five was needed. The momentum shift seemed set in stone as Ruffin continued his streak into the second set and although Woodley pulled a game back, Ruffin closed it out with a 3-1 victory.
Rocket League
The finals of Rocket League Championship Series Season 8 concluded this past weekend in Madrid. Teams from four regions, including North America, South America, Europe and Oceania, competed in a double elimination bracket. The top six to come out of that moved on to a single elimination tournament.
After a close grand final, the North American top seed, NRG Esports, was able to come out on top over the European second seed Renault Vitality with a 4-3 victory.