Esports: Chicago Huntsmen wins London stop of CDL; Harrisburg University to host 2020 PA Cup Championship

The CDL continued with its second week of competition with London hosting proceedings. Eight of the 12 CDL teams competed in an elimination-style tournament. The group stage featured two double-elimination groups where teams competed in a best of five series. The top two teams advanced to the bracket stage which featured a single-elimination bracket. Teams with a 2-0 record advanced to the semifinals as high seeds and those with 2-1 records advanced as low seeds.

The Chicago Huntsmen started in Group A against the LA Guerillas. Former Cumberland Valley student Seth ‘scump’ Abner and his teammates made it quick and simple with a 3-0 sweep.

The Huntsmen next faced Dallas Empire who also swept their opponents in their first round match. The matchup between Chicago and Dallas is already becoming somewhat of a rivalry with Abner and the Empire’s Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter occasionally butting heads. The two were former teammates for close to five years before a falling out occurred before the CDL started. By the end of the match, Abner continued to have the bragging rights with Chicago taking the match 3-1 and cementing their position in the semifinals.