Esports: Chicago Huntsmen wins London stop of CDL; Harrisburg University to host 2020 PA Cup Championship

The CDL continued with its second week of competition with London hosting proceedings. Eight of the 12 CDL teams competed in an elimination-style tournament. The group stage featured two double-elimination groups where teams competed in a best of five series. The top two teams advanced to the bracket stage which featured a single-elimination bracket. Teams with a 2-0 record advanced to the semifinals as high seeds and those with 2-1 records advanced as low seeds.
The Chicago Huntsmen started in Group A against the LA Guerillas. Former Cumberland Valley student Seth ‘scump’ Abner and his teammates made it quick and simple with a 3-0 sweep.
The Huntsmen next faced Dallas Empire who also swept their opponents in their first round match. The matchup between Chicago and Dallas is already becoming somewhat of a rivalry with Abner and the Empire’s Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter occasionally butting heads. The two were former teammates for close to five years before a falling out occurred before the CDL started. By the end of the match, Abner continued to have the bragging rights with Chicago taking the match 3-1 and cementing their position in the semifinals.
Chicago’s semifinal opponents were Paris Legion. They lost their opening match to New York Subliners before beating Toronto Ultra and then faced New York again before gaining revenge with a 3-0 sweep. The Huntsmen found their biggest test in the Legion as they were pushed to a fifth map after losing both Hardpoint maps, which is traditionally their strongest game mode. Chicago managed to clinch it in the final map with a 3-2 victory.
After their loss to the Huntsmen, Dallas was able to overcome the Seattle Surge and faced a tough set in the semifinals against the Group B winners and event hosts, the London Royal Ravens. The Empire came out on top and booked their place in the final to face the Huntsmen for the third time in almost a fortnight.
Chicago solidified their dominant streak by sweeping Dallas in the final, giving the Huntsmen 50 CDL points and $50,000 in prize money. Chicago now sit top of the standings with 70 points, with Paris Legion, Dallas Empire and London Royal Ravens taking the next three spots. Atlanta FaZe sit in fifth but had a bye week and are still considered favorites according to the power rankings, despite dropping to second on the back of the Chicago’s dominant performance in London.
2020 PA Cup Championship
Harrisburg University hosts the PA Cup this upcoming Saturday at Club XL starting at 9 a.m. Teams from universities in Pennsylvania will compete in League of Legends and Overwatch. New for this year, there will be high school teams competing in between the semifinals and finals of both games. More information can be found at the PA Cup website.
