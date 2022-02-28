 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Womens College Basketball

Womens College Basketball: Messiah to face Springfield in 1st round of NCAA Division 3 Tournament

Messiah athletics logo

After claiming its sixth consecutive Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Division title Sunday, a 69-55 win over Widener University, the Messiah University women’s basketball team turns its attention to the NCAA Division III Championship Tournament.

It was announced Monday during the NCAA Division III selection show, that the Falcons will face Springfield College in a first-round matchup Friday at a time to be determined. The schools will play in Ithaca, New York.

The MAC Commonwealth crown had secured the Falcons an automatic bid to the postseason dance. Friday’s game marks as the 21st time Messiah earned a slot in the NCAA championship bracket. With a win, the Falcons will face the victor of Ithaca College and Catholic University in the second round.  

In Messiah’s championship tilt Sunday — the Falcons’ 14th title overall — against Widener, Camp Hill alumna and graduate student Leah Springer was named tournament MVP and recorded 22 points, 12 rebounds, seven blocks, four assists and three steals. The Falcons also received 15 points from sophomore Reese Harden and eight points apiece from junior Sidney Stutzman and senior Megan Zimmerman.

