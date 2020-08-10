You have permission to edit this article.
Trump, coaches push for college football as cracks emerge
NCAA

Trump, coaches push for college football as cracks emerge

Virus Outbreak College Sports

Minnesota Vikings chief operating officer Kevin Warren talks to reporters after being named Big Ten Conference Commissioner during a news conference June 4, 2019 in Rosemont, Ill. 

 Associated Press file

President Donald Trump joined a U.S. senator and a number of coaches Monday in the push to save the college football season from a pandemic-forced shutdown.

There was speculation that two of the five most powerful conferences — the Big Ten and the Pac-12 — might call off their seasons. Farther east, Old Dominion canceled fall sports and became the first school in the Bowl Subdivison to break from its league in doing so; the rest of Conference USA was going forward with plans to play.

A Big Ten spokesman said no votes had been taken by its presidents and chancellors on fall sports as of Monday afternoon and the powerful Southeastern Conference made clear it was not yet ready to shutter its fall season.

"Best advice I've received since COVID-19: 'Be patient. Take time when making decisions. This is all new & you'll gain better information each day,'" SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey posted on Twitter. "Can we play? I don't know. We haven't stopped trying."

A growing number of athletes have spoken out about saving the season with Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence among the group posting their thoughts on Twitter with the hashtag #WeWantToPla. Trump threw his support behind them Monday.

"The student-athletes have been working too hard for their season to be cancelled," he tweeted.

Old Dominion has stopped trying. The Virginia school canceled football and other fall sports less than a week after Conference USA set out a plan to play a football season.

"We concluded that the season – including travel and competition – posed too great a risk for our student-athletes," ODU President Broderick said.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh took a different stand, saying the Wolverines have shown players can be safe after they return to school.

"I'm not advocating for football this fall because of my passion or our players desire to play but because of the facts accumulated over the last eight weeks since our players returned to campus on June 13," he wrote. "I am advocating on August 10 that this virus can be controlled and handled because of these facts."

Sen. Ben Sasse, a Nebraska Republican, picked up on the safer-with-football theme in a letter to the presidents and chancellors of the Big Ten.

"Life is about tradeoffs. There are no guarantees that college football will be completely safe — that's absolutely true; it's always true," he wrote. "But the structure and discipline of football programs is very likely safer than what the lived experience of 18- to 22-year-olds will be if there isn't a season."

"Here's the reality: Many of you think that football is safer than no football, but you also know that you will be blamed if there is football, whereas you can duck any blame if you cancel football," added Sasse, a former college president. "This is a moment for leadership. These young men need a season. Please don't cancel college football."

Penn State: Micah Parsons opts out of 2020 football season, declares for 2021 NFL Draft due to COVID-19 concerns

The Sentinel contributed to this report.

