Trump, coaches push for college football as cracks emerge

Old Dominion has stopped trying. The Virginia school canceled football and other fall sports less than a week after Conference USA set out a plan to play a football season.

"We concluded that the season – including travel and competition – posed too great a risk for our student-athletes," ODU President Broderick said.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh took a different stand, saying the Wolverines have shown players can be safe after they return to school.

"I'm not advocating for football this fall because of my passion or our players desire to play but because of the facts accumulated over the last eight weeks since our players returned to campus on June 13," he wrote. "I am advocating on August 10 that this virus can be controlled and handled because of these facts."

Sen. Ben Sasse, a Nebraska Republican, picked up on the safer-with-football theme in a letter to the presidents and chancellors of the Big Ten.

"Life is about tradeoffs. There are no guarantees that college football will be completely safe — that's absolutely true; it's always true," he wrote. "But the structure and discipline of football programs is very likely safer than what the lived experience of 18- to 22-year-olds will be if there isn't a season."