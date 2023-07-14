The Eagle FC women’s soccer team dropped a 4-1 decision to NC Courage U23 in the semifinals of the USL W League playoffs Friday night in Cary, North Carolina.

The undefeated Courage (14-0-1) opened the scoring with a goal from Mia Oliaro in the 22nd minute and never looked back.

Macey Bader added a goal on a rebound off her penalty kick in the 26th minute, and Mackenzie Geigle finished off the first half by chipping a shot over Eagle FC goalkeeper Sydney Davis in first-half injury time to extend the lead to three.

Eagle FC (14-2-0) broke up the shutout In the 64th minute when Nia Christopher scored off a centering pass from Courtney Butlion.

Emily Moxely bumped the Courage lead back to three with a penalty-kick goal in the 81st minute.

NC Courage advances to the USL W championship game, scheduled for Sunday, against Indy Eleven, a 3-1 winner over San Francisco Glens SC in the other semifinal, with further details to be announced.

