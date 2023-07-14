Sentinel Staff
Christopher scored a pair of goals and had two assists for Eagle FC in a 6-0 win over Morris Elite FC.
Tim Gross
The Eagle FC women’s soccer team dropped a 4-1 decision to NC Courage U23 in the semifinals of the USL W League playoffs Friday night in Cary, North Carolina.
The undefeated Courage (14-0-1) opened the scoring with a goal from Mia Oliaro in the 22nd minute and never looked back.
Macey Bader added a goal on a rebound off her penalty kick in the 26th minute, and Mackenzie Geigle finished off the first half by chipping a shot over Eagle FC goalkeeper Sydney Davis in first-half injury time to extend the lead to three.
Eagle FC (14-2-0) broke up the shutout In the 64th minute when Nia Christopher scored off a centering pass from Courtney Butlion.
Emily Moxely bumped the Courage lead back to three with a penalty-kick goal in the 81st minute.
NC Courage advances to the USL W championship game, scheduled for Sunday, against Indy Eleven, a 3-1 winner over San Francisco Glens SC in the other semifinal, with further details to be announced.
Photos: Eagle FC wins USL W Eastern Conference title
Eagle FC celebrates after defeating Morris Elite SC 6-0 during their USL W Eastern Conference Final on Sunday evening at Mountain View Middle School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Eagle FC's Emily McNesby, front, blocks Morris Elite SC's Juliana Osterman, back, from getting to the ball during the first half of their USL W Eastern Conference Final on Sunday evening at Mountain View Middle School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Eagle FC's Meg Tate heads the ball away from Morris Elite SC's Elizabeth Gallagher, right, during the first half of their USL W Eastern Conference Final on Sunday evening at Mountain View Middle School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Eagle FC's Emily McNesby controls the ball during the first half of their USL W Eastern Conference Final against Morris Elite SC on Sunday evening at Mountain View Middle School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Eagle FC's Meg Tate controls the ball during the first half of their USL W Eastern Conference Final against Morris Elite SC on Sunday evening at Mountain View Middle School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Eagle FC's Meg Tate controls the ball during the first half of the USL W Eastern Conference Final against Morris Elite SC on Sunday evening at Mountain View Middle School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Eagle FC's Nia Christopher, left, drives the ball around Morris Elite SC's Elizabeth Gallagher during the first half of the USL W Eastern Conference Final on Sunday evening at Mountain View Middle School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Eagle FC's Courtney Butlion, right, gets tangled up with Morris Elite SC's Samantha Kroeger, center, at the goal during the first half of their USL W Eastern Conference Final on Sunday evening at Mountain View Middle School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Eagle FC's Emily McNesby, left, controls the ball in front of Mirris Elite SC's Bridget Dujets during the first half of their USL W Eastern Conference Final on Sunday evening at Mountain View Middle School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Eagle FC's Courtney Butlion, right, intercepts a pass indended for Morris Elite SC's Olivia Redden during the first half of their USL W Eastern Conference Final on Sunday evening at Mountain View Middle School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Eagle FC's Nia Christopher gains control a the loose ball during the first half of their USL W Eastern Conference Final against Morris Elite SC on Sunday evening at Mountain View Middle School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Eagle FC's Courtney Butlion, left, reacts after scoring a goal during the first half of the USL W Eastern Conference Final against Morris Elite SC on Sunday evening at Mountain View Middle School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Eagle FC's Melina Descary drives the ball down the field during the first half of their USL W Eastern Conference Final against Morris Elite SC on Sunday evening at Mountain View Middle School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
