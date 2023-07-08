Eagle FC’s coaches and players waited out the weather while a relentless band of thunderstorms rumbled across Mountain View Middle School’s Tanner Field Friday afternoon. When the second-year club later took to the pitch to warm up for its USL W playoff opener against division rival Christos FC, another downpour and a lightning strike delayed the action even more.

But the patience paid off.

Behind first-half goals from Nia Christopher and Meg Tate and 11 total saves from goalkeeper Sydney Davis, Mechanicsburg-based Eagle FC earned its first postseason victory in the pre-professional league, knocking off Baltimore-based Christos FC 2-1 in a rain-soaked Round of 16 match.

The victory advances Eagle FC (12-1-0) to the Eastern Conference Final, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at Mountain View, opposite Morris Elite SC, a New Jersey club that rallied to defeat Long Island Rough Riders 3-2 in the first game of Friday’s doubleheader at Tanner Field, which included a 90-minute weather delay.

“It’s really for these girls,” said Eagle head coach Toan Ngo. “They’ve worked hard all summer, these last eight weeks. The moment they stepped on the field, they started playing together.”

The togetherness revealed itself in the Eagles’ go-ahead goal during first-half stoppage time, through a field partially shrouded in fog. Courtney Butlion served a ball into the box on a rush, and Tate – a former player at Carlisle and Dickinson – put a head on it to deflect it into the net, providing an emotional spike as the teams headed into halftime.

“We’ve gone into games with them, and we’ve gone back and forth, back and forth,” said Tate, who committed to play at Drexel in the fall. “I knew that we needed a goal there so we could really put some pressure on them, especially going into halftime.”

Christos FC (9-4-0), a Baltimore-based club that finished second to Eagle FC in the Mid-Atlantic Division race, used the pressure to fuel a barrage of second-half chances against the Eagle defense. Christos put seven shots on frame in the second half, compared to Eagle’s two, with many of them fired from the foot of Baylee DeSmit, the league’s leading goal scorer, who had tied the game at one on a partial breakaway in the 39th minute.

DeSmit threatened to net another equalizer in the 74th minute when she spun around an Eagle defender and took a point-blank shot on goal that Davis absorbed to preserve the lead.

“At this level, it’s a lot of reaction, especially with one of the league’s high scorers,” Davis said. “As they get that close to the net, when they’re inside the 18, it’s definitely on me. I’ve done the training I can do and have the reaction time that I can have. I just need to make that save.”

Davis’ soccer career has passed through Bridgewater College and FC Carmen Bucuresti in Romania. The Dickinson College assistant joined Eagle FC after backstopping the USL W’s Patuxent Football Athletics in 2022.

“I know Sydney doesn’t wear a captain’s arm band,” Ngo said, “but she’s a coach. She’s a player. She’s a leader. She sets the example.”

With Davis setting the example on one end, Christopher set the tone on the attack. The forward from Towson and member of the Bermuda Senior National Team sifted through the Christos defense at the goal mouth to open the scoring in the 25th minute. It sent Eagle FC toward its third win over Christos in four meetings this summer.

“Christos, hands down, is a very talented team with a great coaching staff,” Ngo said. “We had a game plan, and to be honest,our game plan didn’t change.”

Close Photos: Eagle FC defeats Christos FC in USL W playoffs Scenes from Eagle FC's 2-1 win over Christos FC in the first round of the USL W playoffs Friday at Mountain View Middle School.