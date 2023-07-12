Meg Tate grew up playing sports of all sorts in Carlisle, hopping from swim practice to soccer practice to ski practice to lacrosse practice to running laps on the track and absorbing the endorphins and the athletic benefits of each.

But as she grew, one emerged as her primary passion.

“Soccer gives me a different type of joy,” she said, “one that I’ve never experienced anywhere else.”

Tate has carried that joy with her throughout a decorated career on the pitch, one that developed at the club level with Keystone FC, took her to All-State accolades at Carlisle High School and a record-setting rookie tear at Dickinson College and a chance to play at the Division I level as a grad student at Drexel in the fall.

Her soccer story, one that has taken root and blossomed in central Pennsylvania, includes her current chapter with Eagle FC, the Mechanicsburg-based club in the pre-professional USL W League. One of the team’s captains, Tate has helped Eagle FC excel in the league’s second season with a 13-1-0 record, a Mid-Atlantic Division title and a pair of playoff wins that have advanced the club to the national semifinals scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday against NC Courage at Cary, North Carolina.

Aside from the geographical fit, Tate felt a connection with Eagle FC in the way her teammates shared in her different type of joy on the pitch.

“Everyone is so invested in soccer and being the best that they can,” Tate said. “It’s just nice to be around those people and know that when you’re pushing with all your might, everyone else is as well.”

Entering Friday’s semifinal, the midfielder leads Eagle FC in goals (14) and has scored in each of the team’s first two playoff games.

“She offers a scoring threat,” Eagle FC head coach Toan Ngo said. “Every game, she’s doubled down each time. They look to get in her head mentally, but she’s surrounded by tremendous players that give her quality opportunities. And she’s dangerous in and around the 18 (-yard box). She will bury those chances.”

Tate’s scoring touch has evolved since she began her high school career on the Carlisle back line. By the time she finished her four-year varsity career, she had registered more than 100 points for the Thundering Herd. Her 22 goals as a senior in 2018 earned her an all-state selection and helped the Herd advance to the second round of the district playoffs. She found joy in competing against a talented senior class in the Mid-Penn Conference.

“The players there were some of the best in the state,” she said, “so I was really pushed a ton at Carlisle, and I was able to bond with those other area players.”

At college, with a chance to find another level to her different type of joy, Tate flourished as a freshman at Dickinson, scoring 20 goals in 21 games, including the fastest goal to start a match in Centennial Conference history. She earned Centennial Conference Rookie of the Year and All-Conference honors, and powered the Red Devils to the third round of the NCAA Division III Tournament.

“I wasn’t always the most technical,” Tate said. “I think my technical ability has just expanded immensely. I think that I’ve gotten a lot stronger. Once I got in the weight room when I entered college, I think I really expanded my skills even further. It’s just been a great experience to build my game.”

The conference cancelled the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns, but Tate finished the Dickinson leg of her career with 39 goals in 56 games. After graduating with a degree in international business and management with a minor in French, she committed to Drexel as a grad student for her final season of eligibility.

“I’m looking forward to expanding my horizon outside of central Pa.,” she said, “even though I love it here, and also just stepping up to the next level. I don’t know what Division I is like, and I’m excited to see what it’s all about.”

While following her different type of joy to Philadelphia and the Division I level, Tate takes pride in the success she has enjoyed at various levels while staying close to home, and the corresponding growth of girls and women’s soccer across central Pennsylvania.

“It’s been great to really be part of the driving force that’s growing the game of soccer in the area past the high school and club level,” she said.

That driving force is one of the factors behind Eagle FC’s membership in the USL W, which, according to the league’s website, “will serve as the nation’s premier pre-professional league developing the next generation of women’s talent both on and off the field, enhancing the women’s soccer pipeline between college and professional soccer.” The Eagle FC roster features players from 25 college programs. Among them are players like Tate, who grew up locally and attended Carlisle, Cumberland Valley, Cedar Cliff and Red Land. Others boast ties to Dauphin, York or Lancaster counties.

“Central Pa. is a hot spot for soccer talent,” Ngo said. “Central Pa. clubs have had success on the youth level at the national level. To continue to funnel the talent from throughout all the clubs in Central Pa. to come play in the USL W is going to be phenomenal. It’s going to be fun to watch. We hope this opens up the window of interest from other talented players in the area.”

Tate plans to pursue a masters in sports business. From there, she wants to stay involved with soccer, whether in club management or the coaching ranks or all of the above. But there are still games left in the legs of Carlisle’s multisport athlete who developed a passion for life on the pitch.

“I want to play soccer as long as she can,” she said. “It’s my joy.”

Photos: Eagle FC wins USL W Eastern Conference title