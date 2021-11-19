Shippensburg field hockey advances to national championship game

Trailing 1-0 at halftime, No. 1 Shippensburg punched in a pair of second-half goals for a 2-1 come-from-behind win over East Stroudsburg in the NCAA semifinals Friday evening at Millersville University.

The top-seeded Raiders (19-0) advance to Sunday’s championship match – scheduled for 1 p.m. at Millersville – against West Chester, which knocked off Assumption in Friday’s other semifinal.

Tess Jedeloo accounted for both Shippensburg goals, tying the game at 37:50 on an assist from Caitlyn Wink. She then scored the go-ahead goal at 58:01 with Sarah Womer picking up an assist.

Lindsey Tripodo stopped the only shot the Warriors (16-5) put on goal in the second half, finishing the night with three saves total.

East Stoudsburg struck first when Celeste Veenstra scored at 29:18 with an assist from Morgan Mesenbrink. Amy Supey made five of her seven saves in the first hall to keep Shippensburg off the board up to that point.

The Raiders are seeking their fourth national title in six seasons, their fifth title overall and their first since 2018. They defeated West Chester twice during the regular season – winning 4-3 at West Chester Sept. 11 and 4-0 at home Oct. 5 – and took a 3-1 decision in the Nov. 7 PSAC final.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0