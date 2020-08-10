Reports: Big Ten expected cancel fall sports season, joining MAC

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hope to hold a Big Ten Conference football season has slowly drained in recent weeks.

This weekend, the conference finally pulled the plug.

Sources tell the Detroit Free Press and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that the Big Ten has voted to cancel the football season due to concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision is expected to be announced Tuesday, according to those sources. However, Graham Couch of the Lansing State Journal reported that Big Ten presidents are meeting Monday night to make a final decision on the football season.

If the season is canceled, it'll be the first fall without football since 1896 in the conference, and the first since 1889 for the University of Wisconsin.

National radio host Dan Patrick said on his show Monday that Big Ten presidents voted 12-2 to cancel the season, with Nebraska and Iowa voting to play. A Big Ten spokesman told multiple reporters that no vote had been taken.