You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Reports: Big Ten expected cancel fall sports season, joining MAC
alert top story
NCAA

Reports: Big Ten expected cancel fall sports season, joining MAC

{{featured_button_text}}
Michigan Penn State Football (copy)

There will be no fireworks at Beaver Stadium this fall. The Big Ten announced Monday it has canceled the fall sports season, becoming the largest NCAA Division I conference to do so as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread throughout the country.

 Associated Press file

Hope to hold a Big Ten Conference football season has slowly drained in recent weeks.

This weekend, the conference finally pulled the plug.

Sources tell the Detroit Free Press and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that the Big Ten has voted to cancel the football season due to concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision is expected to be announced Tuesday, according to those sources. However, Graham Couch of the Lansing State Journal reported that Big Ten presidents are meeting Monday night to make a final decision on the football season.

If the season is canceled, it'll be the first fall without football since 1896 in the conference, and the first since 1889 for the University of Wisconsin.

National radio host Dan Patrick said on his show Monday that Big Ten presidents voted 12-2 to cancel the season, with Nebraska and Iowa voting to play. A Big Ten spokesman told multiple reporters that no vote had been taken.

The Big Ten is the first Power 5 conference to cancel the football season, after the MAC became the first FBS conference to cancel its season Saturday. The Big Ten released its conference-only schedule for football last week, but did so while saying it was questionable if the season could be played. Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren reportedly prefers a spring football season, but no decision has been made yet on if the season will occur next semester.

It is expected the Pac-12 will join the Big Ten in canceling its season Tuesday.

Standout junior Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons, a Harrisburg native, became one of the highest profile football players in the country to opt out of the season last week.

Penn State: Micah Parsons opts out of 2020 football season, declares for 2021 NFL Draft due to COVID-19 concerns

Big Ten presidents during a meeting Saturday decided teams couldn’t conduct fully padded practices, and they met again Sunday to discuss the future of football and fall sports as a whole.

The Badgers were on the field Monday, the day they were scheduled to start training camp, per a UW official, but no players or coaches were available for interviews. According to reports, Penn State and Indiana were also practicing. Iowa's team didn't practice as scheduled; Purdue practiced, but canceled media availability for coaches and players Monday.

College football players across the country, led by the likes of Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, have been vocal in their desire to play despite the risk. “#WeWantToPlay” was the No. 1 U.S. trending topic on Twitter Sunday night, and a handful of Badgers players shared messages with the hashtag.

In a post shared by a vast number of players, including some from UW, college football players called for a uniform testing standard across the Power 5 conferences and for the creation of a college football players association.

Despite the conference’s efforts to combat the pandemic, COVID-19 has taken its toll on the Big Ten.

Rutgers is currently dealing with an outbreak that has resulted in 28 players and multiple staffers testing positive. Michigan State had to quarantine its entire team last month due to an outbreak. Six programs have had to pause workouts this summer due to positive COVID-19 tests.

A Facebook post from the mother of Indiana freshman Brady Feeney was spread online recently as well, detailing Feeney’s struggle with the virus, which required him to be hospitalized and has possibly caused a heart condition. COVID-19 can attack heart cells, and can cause inflammation throughout the body, which affects cardiac functions, according to Science magazine.

Not knowing the long-term effects of COVID-19 — especially in regard to heart problems — is a key factor in the Big Ten’s decision.

Dr. Chris Kratochvil, a doctor at Nebraska who heads the conference’s task force on emerging infectious diseases, has been at the center of the Big Ten’s decision-making.

“We know eventually sports are going to come back and we want each of the organizations to be optimally ready to come back in a healthy way whenever that is,” he told the State Journal last month.

The Sentinel contributed to this report.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Navy-Notre Dame football series will take a break this year for first time since 1927
College

Navy-Notre Dame football series will take a break this year for first time since 1927

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - For decades, the Navy-Notre Dame series has been touted as the "longest, continuous intersectional rivalry" in college football, but that 94-year run will come to an end this fall. The Capital Gazette has learned from multiple sources that the Navy-Notre Dame game will not be played this season. A formal announcement could come Thursday after the Atlantic Coast Conference ...

College

Paul Zeise: The powers of college football are wasting time with half-baked ideas

The major conferences obviously are trying everything in their power to make sure there is a college football season. They have rolled all kinds of ideas out about how it can happen. We have heard spring football is an option. We have heard reduced seasons are an option. We have heard of games with no fans or games with as low as 15% of the capacity. The latest is a model that would include ...

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren — as he ponders canceling 2020 football season — is getting input from conference athletes
College

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren — as he ponders canceling 2020 football season — is getting input from conference athletes

  • Updated

CHICAGO - Pac-12 football players penned an essay in The Players' Tribune under the headline "#WeAreUnited" to get the attention of Commissioner Larry Scott. They are threatening a boycott if their demands - including revenue sharing - are not met. Big Ten athletes, meanwhile, recently have been getting a more direct line to the top of the conference. Sources say Commissioner Kevin Warren has ...

Teddy Greenstein: With Big Ten officials on the verge of shutting down college football, the sport needs a miracle. And fast.
College

Teddy Greenstein: With Big Ten officials on the verge of shutting down college football, the sport needs a miracle. And fast.

C'mon, college football, do you have one more miracle in you? One more Boise State Statue of Liberty, one more botched punt at the Big House, one more Chris Davis "Kick Six"? We'll even let you have you a fifth down. College football makes the impossible possible week after week. But now it's up against a relentless, unsentimental opponent. COVID-19 has infected nearly 5 million Americans and ...

College football is becoming impossible to justify in the pandemic
College

College football is becoming impossible to justify in the pandemic

  • Updated

The mental gymnastics needed to justify major college football became even harder to execute Wednesday after the latest rush of concerning coronavirus updates. Start at UConn, which became the first Division I-A program to cancel its football season. The independent Huskies could have blamed their decision on scheduling difficulties as conferences opt for league-only seasons. Instead, they ...

Division II, Division III cancel all fall sports championships
College

Division II, Division III cancel all fall sports championships

The vast majority of NCAA schools will now have no fall sports championships, as Division II and Division III announced Wednesday that those events were canceled for 2020. In those divisions, the NCAA puts on a football championship. (The major Division I football schools hold a championship outside of the NCAA.) DII cited "operational, logistical and financial" problems caused by the ...

'On the shoulders of giants,' Marquette's Steve Wojciechowski navigates Big East
College

'On the shoulders of giants,' Marquette's Steve Wojciechowski navigates Big East

HARTFORD, Conn. - Marquette was a brand name in college men's basketball long before it joined the Big East, long, in fact, before there was a Big East. Tex Winter, one of the developers of the famed triangle offense, coached Marquette in the early 1950s, followed through the decades by fellow Hall-of-Famers Eddie Hickey, Al McGuire, who led Butch Lee, Bo Ellis and company to the 1977 NCAA ...

Mike Anthony: It's up to our leaders to pull the plug on college sports for 2020
College

Mike Anthony: It's up to our leaders to pull the plug on college sports for 2020

It has moved from silly to absurd now, all this circular conversation about college sports in the fall, to the point where I don't know whether to laugh or cry as I consider such foolish hesitation. I'll say it again, another week gone by, same plea: Cancel sports for 2020. But we remain at a time of half-measures, delay tactics, announcements of scale-backs that pass as news for a moment but ...

Watch Now: Related Video

NCAA Will Allow Athletes to Make Money From Endorsements

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News