Record-setting performance from Redd Douglas powers Shippensburg football to win in home opener

Redd Douglas set a single-game program record with 350 all-purpose yards and scored three touchdowns Saturday, leading Shippensburg to a 36-17 win over Seton Hill in the Raiders’ home opener at Seth Grove Stadium.

Douglas collected 223 yards on kickoff returns, including 100 on a touchdown that answered Seton Hill’s first touchdown of the game and gave the Raiders (1-1) a 24-10 lead with 2:24 remaining in the second quarter. Douglas also added a pair of second-half touchdowns and 113 receiving yards with six catches.

Khi’on Smith opened the scoring for Shippensburg with a 75-yard interception return on the first drive of the game for the Griffins (0-2), and Richie Sykes added a 2-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

Shippensburg quarterbacks Sam Johnson III and Joey McCracken combined to complete 11 of 21 pass attempts for 152 yards and two touchdowns. Johnson III threw both touchdown passes.

The Raiders remain at home Saturday when they host IUP in a game scheduled for 1 p.m.

Muhlenberg 34, Dickinson 21: The Mules (2-0) pulled away with 17 straight points in the second half, turning a 10-7 advantage into a 27-7 lead by halftime.Muhlenberg quarterback Joe Repeti complete 24 of 49 pass attempts for 241 yards and two touchdowns to two interceptions. He also rushed for a touchdown, and Muhlenberg posted 410total yards of offense to 194 for the Red Decils (0-2)

Dickinson continues its season with the Battle for the Bucket scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at Gettysburg.