Q&A: Dickinson SID moves to Oregon, reflects on Red Devil memories

My dad was a great athlete in high school, and then he was a referee, so he refereed football, baseball and basketball. I used to travel with him to football games, and I’d be the ball boy or run the chains or whatever. I’ve been pretty much all in on sports my whole life.

Q: Once you got into the job at Dickinson, what kinds of things stood out to you?

A: Like a lot of people, I thought it was really overwhelming with everything that you needed to do. But the people have always been great, and that’s the thing I’ll miss most about Dickinson. The people are so awesome, and we just made it work. We had some great, great student workers who were critical to making the job work. It was just a great place to be, and the people make it what it is. It turned out to be a place that I really dug in and stayed for a while.

Q: Was there a favorite athlete or team you worked with?

A: No, not really. It kind of went in cycles, but that was the nice thing about being in Division III and a smaller school. I got to meet a lot of people, and we had some really successful teams.