Q&A: Dickinson SID moves to Oregon, reflects on Red Devil memories

Amid the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, Charlie McGuire found himself turning toward a new chapter of his life and his career.
As Dickinson’s director of sports information since 1999, McGuire moved to Oregon, meeting up with a girlfriend and working remotely during Division III's pandemic pause. When the Red Devils returned to action in the spring, so did McGuire, but at the end of the semester, he decided to go west again, making his move to Salem, Oregon, permanent.
While beginning his new chapter, McGuire, originally from the Ithaca, New York, area, reflected on his previous chapter at Dickinson, one that spanned 22 years and spawned countless memories.
Question: What led to you going into sports information?
Answer: When I graduated (from State University of New York Cortland), I came back to Cortland to do some grad work. I was an assistant coach for women’s basketball and women’s lacrosse. I kind of missed seeing some of the other teams play when I was coaching, so I transitioned into sports information and really liked it. I found a nice niche.
Q: How did you end up at Dickinson?
A: There was a grad school opportunity at Frostburg (State), which I took. I met the football coach there, Ed Sweeney, who was a very successful football coach at Dickinson and well respected. Basically, he made a phone call and said, ‘This might be your guy.’ I had an interview, and that was pretty much the launching point of my SID career.
Q: What impressions did you have of central Pennsylvania coming into the job, and what did you learn about it as soon as you got here?
A: I really didn’t know anything about it, to be honest. It was just an opportunity that came out of the blue. Ed said ‘You’re perfect for this. It’s a great place.’ It’s kind of funny. When we were in Frostburg (Maryland), we would go to Carolina to play football, so there would be these six-hour road trips. He told me the great thing about the Centennial Conference is that you’ll have a two-hour road trip, and that might be your longest one.
When I got there, it was kind of the same feeling I got when I came out to Oregon last year. There were very friendly people. Everybody was really nice. When I got to Dickinson for my interview, I went out to the track at sunset, and it was just this beautiful night. It was kind of like everything was falling into place. I was thinking, ‘I hope this works out.’ And it did.
Q: Where did your interest in sports come from? Is it something you kind of grew up with, or did you grow into it?
A: Pretty much since I could walk, I’ve been playing something. I played baseball, basketball, football, and then I started playing soccer in high school. I played a little volleyball, which kind of came in when I was a senior in high school. I played in the Empire State Games, which is kind of cool because not many people from my high school (Trumansburg) had done that.
My dad was a great athlete in high school, and then he was a referee, so he refereed football, baseball and basketball. I used to travel with him to football games, and I’d be the ball boy or run the chains or whatever. I’ve been pretty much all in on sports my whole life.
Q: Once you got into the job at Dickinson, what kinds of things stood out to you?
A: Like a lot of people, I thought it was really overwhelming with everything that you needed to do. But the people have always been great, and that’s the thing I’ll miss most about Dickinson. The people are so awesome, and we just made it work. We had some great, great student workers who were critical to making the job work. It was just a great place to be, and the people make it what it is. It turned out to be a place that I really dug in and stayed for a while.
Q: Was there a favorite athlete or team you worked with?
A: No, not really. It kind of went in cycles, but that was the nice thing about being in Division III and a smaller school. I got to meet a lot of people, and we had some really successful teams.
One thing I will always remember is our women’s basketball team. There were three girls that worked for me in the sports information office as student workers, and they played basketball. They went from being 4-24 to 24-4 and making it to the (2005) NCAA Tournament. It was just a great experience. I remember that NCAA game. The lacrosse team lined up and made a tunnel. The place was packed. The press conference afterward just really got to me. Those three girls were just so appreciative of everybody. I’m kind of getting choked up now, but that was a real memorable experience, just hearing them talking about Dickinson and their experience of going from not being successful to being successful, and the support that they got from the campus and community. That was a really cool experience.
We had some great runs in basketball and lacrosse, and our cross country and track teams have always been very strong. Now soccer, too. So I was very fortunate. All the sports really had their moments, so it was a nice experience to see that.
Q: How has the sports information landscape changed over the last 20-plus years?
A: It’s funny, it hasn’t changed a lot, but then it has dramatically. It seems like every technological advancement you get as an SID always comes with a tradeoff. A lot of it now is live stats and live video. It’s all about the live in-game experience and broadcasting and moving all that stuff, just kind of broadening it out, even at the Division III level. It used to be geared more toward statistics and stories. Now, it’s more of an analytical side and live engagement.
Q: How about Dickinson? How has it evolved over the first 20 years of this century?
A: It’s evolved pretty well. We’ve always been right there in the hunt. Maybe we’re not at the top of the conference in doing things, but we added another position that was primarily handling live streaming and video in general. That kind of sparked a new era for us. I had done some radio broadcasting early on, which was kind of cool. We probably had one of the strongest radio broadcasts for football for a long time, even before I got there, and that kind of continued on, which was really nice to see. We were really proud of that.
I would also do a lot of softball games and some soccer games. I actually broadcasted to a radio base in Iraq one game when our goalkeeper’s father was stationed in Iraq. Somehow, our trainer got a text saying, 'You’re on live in Iraq.' I was like, ‘That’s awesome.’ I was giving shout-outs to them, and that was kind of a neat thing.
We just continued to evolve into what everybody’s doing now, which is a lot more video and a lot more live streaming, just trying to keep building and growing and putting everything out there.
Q: You mentioned missing the people and the atmosphere. What else in central Pennsylvania are you going to miss? Any particular foods or events or places?
A: Well, the one thing about Carlisle is that there’s great food everywhere. Restaurants come and go, but there’s great food there. The car shows were always interesting. I didn’t go to a lot of those, but they were always interesting weekends. I made some pretty good friends. I’m pretty close friends with Tim Scott, so I knew him before he became mayor and enjoyed watching him rise up and become mayor. The people are all very genuine down-home people, and they’re really supportive.
