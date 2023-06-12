In a post on her Instagram account Friday, Northern grad and standout runner Marlee Starliper announced her transfer from North Carolina State University to Colorado University for the next stage of her collegiate career.

"This was the kind of place where I have no doubt that I would be happy, even if I wasn’t running," Starliper, a rising senior, wrote in a Fan Hub Track and Field newsletter post that accompanied her Instagram announcement. "Although, it’s important to note that I believe this change of environment will have a large impact on both my physical and mental health, so that I can better ensure that I will be happy AND running healthy, so that I can use up the years of eligibility I still have!"

Starliper, the Gatorade Pennsylvania Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year in 2019-20, won three cross country state titles and earned PIAA track gold in the 3,200-meter run as a sophomore. With Northern, she also won the mile at the Millrose Games at a meet-record pace and won the same race at the New Balance Nationals Outdoor Championships.

With the Wolfpack, Starliper competed in just one full season, in 2022, and earned first-team All-American honors in the 5,000-meter run. In her ninth-place finish at nationals, she posted the seventh-fastest time (15:36.51) in NC State's history.

But midway through her spring semester in 2023, she felt pulled toward a change.

"While many other aspects have contributed to this decision, in essence, the struggles I have dealt with during my time at NC State surmounted into a weight that I felt I could not escape the burden of, and there were too many associations in the environment that would prevent me from feeling like I could heal and return to genuinely feeling like myself again," she wrote in her newsletter. "I simply needed a fresh start."

The fresh start takes her to the mountains in Colorado and the high-altitude air.

