 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

No. 10 Penn State suffers first loss in 41-17 setback at No. 5 Michigan

  • 0
Penn St Michigan Football

Penn State head coach James Franklin watches against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

 Paul Sancya

ANN ARBOR, Mich.— Michigan's massive offensive line opened huge holes and its speedy running backs took full advantage.

Donovan Edwards ran for a go-ahead, 67-yard touchdown and Blake Corum had a 61-yard run for a score on consecutive snaps in the third quarter as the fifth-ranked Wolverines pulled away and beat No. 10 Penn State 41-17 on Saturday.

"I can't remember back-to-back touchdown runs like that," coach Jim Harbaugh said.

The Wolverines (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) finished with 418 yards rushing, gaining 7.6 yards per carry, against a team that was giving up fewer than 80 yards rushing per game to rank among college football's leaders.

Penn State coach James Franklin lamented that his undersized defensive line did not disrupt the running game.

"Everyone thinks they're Aaron Donald now and they're not," Franklin said.

People are also reading…

Michigan was dominant for much of the first half, but led by just two points because it settled for field goals after stalling at the 5 twice and at the 11 once.

Despite having only one first down, the Nittany Lions (5-1, 2-1) took a 14-13 lead late in the first half after scoring two touchdowns in a 1-minute, 44-second span.

Penn State went ahead again after the opening drive of the third quarter, but Edwards answered with a 67-yard run on the next play. Edwards darted to the right behind excellent blocking to get to the sideline and used his speed on a cutback that gave the Wolverines a 24-17 lead with a 2-point conversion.

"Seeing the gap open up like it did, I knew it was going to be his big gain, but his cut at the end was just crazy," Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy said.

On the ensuing drive, Franklin went for it on fourth-and-6 from the Michigan 39 and asked Sean Clifford to attempt a difficult pass to Parker Washington downfield and toward the sideline that fell incomplete.

"You get to a point form a score perspective, you're trying to win the game," Franklin said.

On the next play, Corum sprinted through a huge hole and broke away on a 61-yard run that gave the Wolverines a two-touchdown lead midway through the third.

Edwards scored twice and had career highs with 16 rushing attempts and 173 yards on the ground. Corum finished with 166 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries.

"The offensive line knows that if they give Blake and Donovan space, any kind of crack, they're going to make the most of it," Harbaugh said.

Michigan's Jake Moody made his fourth field goal early in the fourth for a 34-17 lead.

McCarthy was 17 of 24 for 145 yards with an interception that was deflected by an end, caromed off a defensive tackle and returned 47 yards by linebacker Curtis Jacobs to give Penn State a 14-13 lead with 4:27 left in the first half. McCarthy had a career-high 57 yards rushing.

Penn State's go-ahead pick-six followed Kaytron Allen's 1-yard touchdown run that was set up by Clifford's 62-yard run.

Clifford was 7 of 19 for 120 yards and was replaced due to an injury by freshman Drew Allar, a five-star recruit, with a 17-point deficit in the fourth.

THE TAKEAWAY

Penn State: The run defense that helped the team get off to an undfeated start was exposed.

"It hurts any time a team rushes for that amount of yards," Penn State defensive tackle PJ Mustipher said. "As a defensive line, we pride ourselves on stopping the run and we didn't do that."

Michigan: Harbaugh's team no longer has to answer questions, or hear criticism, about beating inferior opponents.

"There's still things that keep us humble," he said.

HART RETURNS

Michigan running back Mike Hart, who left last week's game at Indiana with a medical emergency, returned to coach against Penn State.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Michigan slipped a spot in this week's AP Top 25 despite winning by 21 points at Indiana, but might move back up a little with the impressive win. The Nittany Lions' lopsided loss will likely lead to them plummeting in the poll.

UP NEXT

Penn State: Hosts Minnesota and No. 2 Ohio State over the next two weeks, giving it a chance to stay in the Big Ten race.

Michigan: After an open date, plays rival Michigan State at home aiming for its first win over coach Mel Tucker in three years with the Paul Bunyan Trophy at stake.

"We want Paul back," McCarthy said.

Photos: No. 5 Michigan routs No. 10 Penn State 41-17

Check out photos from Penn State's road loss to Michigan, as the Wolverines scored back-to-back third-quarter touchdowns in front of a Maize Out crowd at Michigan Stadium.

1 of 12
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

No. 5 Michigan hosts No. 10 Penn State in Big Ten showdown

No. 5 Michigan hosts No. 10 Penn State in Big Ten showdown

Jim Harbaugh cannot downplay the excitement surrounding the Penn State-Michigan Top 10 showdown in Ann Arbor on Saturday. "Big, big, big game," the Wolverines coach said during his Monday press conference. "If anybody was watching football yesterday on television, the pro games, seems like every commercial break there was an advertisement for the Michigan-Penn State game. "So if anybody wasn't realizing that this was a big game, there were constant reminders yesterday." The game features Big Ten powerhouses, two of the 15 remaining undefeated FBS teams. It marks the first time since 1997 that both the fifth-ranked Wolverines and 10th-ranked Nittany Lions have been in the Top 10 at the time of the game. Michigan (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) is coming off a 31-10 road victory over Indiana. The game was tied at halftime but the Wolverines outscored the Hoosiers 21-0 in the second half. "If you are going to reach the promised land, you need those unique games where the team has showed what it's capable of doing," Harbaugh said. "Defining moments in the second half of a ballgame. "There's a lot to keep us humble and things that we have to improve on. But it did also give us a glimpse of what we can do." Quarterback J.J. McCarthy had his best statistical outing since being named the starter after the second game of the season. He passed for a career-best 304 yards and three touchdowns, two to Cornelius Johnson. "He's shown no signs of going out there and being timid," Harbaugh said in a radio interview. "He's playing his game. Which is exactly what we want him to do. Keep being him and his preparation has been right on the mark." Blake Corum continues what has become a Heisman Trophy push with 124 rushing yards and his 11th touchdown of the season. The defense recorded seven sacks, increasing its season total to 22. That pass rush becomes more fearsome when Michigan gets the lead. "They've done a good job of making people one dimensional," Penn State coach James Franklin said. "People have gotten away from the run game because they've gotten down by too many points." The Wolverines' pass rushers will be chasing a familiar foe. Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford passed for 205 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 45 yards in last season's meeting, when Michigan prevailed 21-17. This season, Clifford has completed 62 percent of his passes with nine touchdowns and only two interceptions. He passed for just 140 yards against Northwestern last Saturday as the defense carried the team to a 17-7 victory. The Nittany Lions (5-0, 2-0) held Northwestern to 31 rushing yards on 28 carries. Penn State has held four of its five opponents under 100 rushing yards, allowing 79.6 yards per game. It will be tested by Corum on Saturday. Penn State will counter with a two-pronged rushing attack. Nicholas Singleton is averaging 7.3 yards a carry (with five TDs), while Kaytron Allen has averaged 5.3 yards and has three touchdowns. Clifford has four rushing touchdowns this season. Michigan leads the all-time series between the schools 15-10. If the Wolverines can add to that win total, they have a good chance of being undefeated entering their last two games against Illinois (No. 24) and Ohio State (No. 2). "It's going to be a challenge.," Franklin said. "This is why you come to a place like Penn State, to play in a game like this." --Field Level Media

Wisconsin dismisses OT Logan Brown following 'internal' matter

Wisconsin dismisses OT Logan Brown following 'internal' matter

Wisconsin has dismissed offensive tackle Logan Brown from the team, interim coach Jim Leonhard confirmed Thursday. Brown, a four-star recruit in the Class of 2019, tweeted late Wednesday night that he was entering the transfer portal. "The reality of what happened is there was an internal incident here within the program and Logan Brown was dismissed from the program," Leonhard said. "It was not a choice. He was dismissed from the program." Leonhard, who took over the Badgers (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) after Paul Chryst was fired on Oct. 2, did not provide any details on the incident. "To Wisconsin Football, thank you for the opportunity for the last 4 years," Brown tweeted. "I will be entering the transfer portal and will be continuing my academic and football career elsewhere." Brown, a 6-foot-6, 313-pound redshirt junior, made his first start this season after appearing in 20 games during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. --Field Level Media

West Virginia tops Baylor with late FG

West Virginia tops Baylor with late FG

Casey Legg's 22-yard field goal with 33 seconds remaining lifted the West Virginia Mountaineers to a 43-40 win over visiting Baylor in a Big 12 game on Thursday night in Morgantown, W.Va. Legg's kick was set up by a 37-yard run by Tony Mathis Jr., who finished with 163 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. Quarterback JT Daniels went 24-for-37 passing for 283 yards with a score and an interception as the Mountaineers (3-3, 1-2) knocked off the defending Big 12 champion Bears (3-3, 1-2). West Virginia's Kaden Prather had eight receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown, with Bryce Ford-Wheaton adding five catches for 51 yards. Baylor's Gavin Holmes caught seven passes for 210 yards and a touchdown, while Drake Dabney had five receptions for 66 yards. Trailing 24-17 at halftime, West Virginia tied the game on Daniels' 24-yard touchdown pass to Prather less than five minutes into the third quarter. On Baylor's next possession, backup Kyron Drones came on in relief of Blake Shapen, who had thrown for 326 yards and two touchdowns before exiting the game with a head injury midway through the third quarter. Shapen was in the process of sliding feet first after a short gain when Andrew Wilson-Lamp dove into him, hitting him in the helmet; Wilson-Lamp was ejected for targeting. Baylor regained the lead when Drones, who finished 7-for-14 with 95 yards and an interception, threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Hal Presley for a 31-24 lead with 5:21 left in the third quarter. West Virginia tied the game on Justin Johnson's 19-yard touchdown run with 1:42 left in the third quarter. Baylor jumped ahead on Qualan Jones' 4-yard run, but its extra point was blocked and scooped by Dante Stills, who returned it 87 yards for two points, trimming the Bears' lead to 37-33 with 13:39 left. Mathis gave the Mountaineers a 40-37 lead with a 34-yard touchdown run with 7:06 remaining before John Mayers tied the game at 40 with a 44-yard field goal with 1:40 remaining. The Mountaineers drove 61 yards, with Mathis accounting for 49 of them, in just eight plays in a minute to set up Legg's game-winner. --Field Level Media

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Carlisle's Carson Swartz catches touchdown at Cumberland Valley

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News