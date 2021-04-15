NCAA Men's Basketball: Carlisle grad Jeff Lebo named assistant coach at North Carolina

Carlisle High School grad Jeff Lebo is back in the college coaching ranks.
North Carolina's athletic department announced Thursday morning that the former Tar Heel — Lebo played at UNC from 1985-89 — will join new head coach Hubert Davis as an assistant coach.
Lebo scored 1,567 points and had 580 assists during his four-year career at UNC, where he helped lead the Tar Heels to an ACC championship in 1989. His 3-point shooting percentage — 42.8% — is second in program history only to his new boss, Davis.
The Carlisle native joins Davis' staff after 28 years in college coaching, including 20 years total as a head coach at Auburn, Tennessee-Chattanooga, East Carolina and Tennessee Tech. His son, Creighton, was a preferred walk-on freshman for the Tar Heels this past season, making seven appearances and scoring six points.
"It was exciting for me to hear from Hubert when he got the job," Lebo said in a statement released by UNC. "I'm so happy for him and happy for Carolina basketball, because other than maybe Coach Williams, we got a guy who loves Carolina as much as anyone in the whole world and is someone who is ready to take us to the next level.
"I played with Hubert, I've been coaching a long time, and the chance to come back to Chapel Hill and coach with Hubert, and have my son, Creighton, playing here as a walk-on, is a dream come true for me."
His last head coaching gig was at ECU, where he resigned in 2017 after going 116-124. He had brief stops in recent years as an assistant coach for the Greensboro Swarm in the NBA's G League, followed by a stint this winter as an assistant at West Carteret High School in North Carolina.
Lebo is second in Thundering Herd history in scoring (2,716 points) behind Owens, who graduated in 1988 with 3,298.
After graduating from Carlisle, Lebo joined Dean Smith's Tar Heels, starting in 107 games and averaging 11.8 points and 4.4 assists. He earned two All-ACC Tournament selections and was second-team All-ACC once.
He and Davis were teammates in 1988-89.
"I love the interaction with the players and the competitiveness that coaching college basketball brings each day, whether it's playing, coaching, winning and also recruiting," Lebo said in UNC's statement. "College basketball is undergoing massive changes, but one thing I can bring to Hubert's staff is I have been away from UNC for a while, and I can bring a different perspective on things I experienced in 20 years as a head coach."
Davis was hired as the Tar Heels head coach April 5, replacing Roy Williams after his retirement following 18 years as UNC's head coach. Williams, who retired April 2, replaced Davis and Lebo's coach, Smith, in 1997.
Davis is the first Black head coach in UNC basketball history.
Rounding out UNC's new staff is assistant coach Sean May, director of player and team development Jackie Manuel and assistant Brad Frederick. Eric Hoots, Jonas Sahratian and Doug Halverson remain on staff, UNC announced.
