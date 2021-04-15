NCAA Men's Basketball: Carlisle grad Jeff Lebo named assistant coach at North Carolina

Carlisle High School grad Jeff Lebo is back in the college coaching ranks.

North Carolina's athletic department announced Thursday morning that the former Tar Heel — Lebo played at UNC from 1985-89 — will join new head coach Hubert Davis as an assistant coach.

Lebo scored 1,567 points and had 580 assists during his four-year career at UNC, where he helped lead the Tar Heels to an ACC championship in 1989. His 3-point shooting percentage — 42.8% — is second in program history only to his new boss, Davis.

The Carlisle native joins Davis' staff after 28 years in college coaching, including 20 years total as a head coach at Auburn, Tennessee-Chattanooga, East Carolina and Tennessee Tech. His son, Creighton, was a preferred walk-on freshman for the Tar Heels this past season.

"It was exciting for me to hear from Hubert when he got the job," Lebo said in a statement released by UNC. "I'm so happy for him and happy for Carolina basketball, because other than maybe Coach Williams, we got a guy who loves Carolina as much as anyone in the whole world and is someone who is ready to take us to the next level.