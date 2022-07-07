NBA: Shippensburg University grad Dustin Sleva 'setting the blueprint' in Summer League opportunity with Warriors

Getting Wi-Fi, setting up bank accounts and signing up for his mail service were some of the many confusing tasks for Dustin Sleva when he moved to Paris, France, four years ago.

Sleva, a Pittsburgh native and a 2018 Shippensburg University graduate, recently completed his fourth season with Paris Basketball, a team in France’s top-tier professional league. Over the four years, Shippensburg's all-time leading scorer (2,071 points) and rebounder (1,140) has grown on and off the court.

Last week, Sleva earned an NBA Summer League invite after competing with the champion Golden State Warriors in the fourth annual California Classic. Over the four-day showcase, he scored 12 points, tallied six assists and shot 5 of 6 from the field in 29 minutes of action.

“It means a lot," Sleva said over the phone Wednesday, "especially being a (Division II) guy, a Shippensburg guy, because a lot of guys that think [it's] D1 or bust, there's other options that if they keep working and keep grinding day to day, something can happen for them, too. So, a lot of the D2 guys from Shippensburg and Jake (Biss) and a couple other guys that are still doing it, they see kind of the blueprint that's there and they're trying to take what they can from me.”

Sleva said his NBA opportunity started with scouts coming to Paris games to scout some of his teammates. Sleva is considered a veteran with Paris, as players typically bounce from league to league overseas. But through the various scouting, Sleva provoked the Warriors’ interest.

After a brief phone call with his agent, Sleva was on a plane to California.

“I think I just caught an eye to the Warriors,” Sleva said, “the way I play unselfish and everything. But they wanted to bring me in to see what I was about — my personality, professionalism, everything like that. And I just took advantage of the opportunity.”

In his 2021-22 campaign with Paris, Sleva averaged 11.0 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. He shot 51% from the field and coupled that production with a 38% line from 3-point range.

During his time at Shippensburg, Sleva earned National Association of Basketball Coaches Division II All-American honors and became the first, and so far only SU player — and just one of four in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference history — to eclipse 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in a collegiate career.

"It's a great recruiting tool for Coach (Chris) Fite," Sleva said of his stint with the Warriors, "and in any way I can help him get more guys there, I will. Hopefully they can be a perennial powerhouse there and keep things going there. So, anything that helps them, I'm proud to do because they gave so much to me."

Sleva said he had to quickly adapt to playing ball screens for the first time with the Warriors, among a collection of other basketball schemes after being immersed in the European style of play, but he drew a lot from the skills and acumen he developed in Paris.

“If I was a rookie coming into this, I’d be totally lost,” Sleva said with a laugh, “because in Europe, they drill 1,000 times over spacing, playing together, and that's what the Warriors are pretty much about. So, just having the opportunity to do it every day for four years, anonymously, it just kind of adopted me to how they play over here.”

The Summer League also allows Sleva to promote his game to another level.

“I'm just trying to learn as much as I can,” Sleva said, “because with Paris, I've been with the same system and coach for four years, and there's a lot of different ways to do it in basketball. And learning from the champion of the NBA is not a bad place to be, and I’m trying to take advantage of everything that I can from the different play strategies they have offensively and defensively, take it to Europe and learn the little things that I can to make myself a better player.”

Sleva and the Warriors open their Summer League slate Friday against the New York Knicks at 5 p.m. in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’s the first of a four-game set for the SU alumnus, a schedule that also includes matchups with the San Antonio Spurs, the Boston Celtics and the Oklahoma City Thunder. A fifth game is also slotted but no opponent has been assigned.

“I never thought I would have an opportunity like this,” Sleva said. “I thought I’d just be in Europe. So, just to get the opportunity to get a couple of minutes on the champ’s court, it was kind of unreal. When I first got in the game, I kind of had to calm myself down a little bit, just play the way I play, and I got comfortable, just passed the ball a couple of times and got into my flow a little bit.

"It was just a surreal moment.”