Messiah Men's Soccer falls to Washington & Lee in national quarterfinals

Messiah surrendered the game’s first three goals and fell 3-1 in the NCAA Division III men’s soccer tournament’s quarterfinal round against sectional host Washington & Lee Sunday afternoon in Lexington, Virginia.

Jonathan Groothoff scored the one goal for the Falcons (19-2-2) on a penalty kick at 80:13.

The Generals (18-1-2) jumped out to a lead at 21:24 on an Adrian Zimmerman goal and took a 1-0 lead into the break. Michael Kutsanzira tacked on a second-half goal at 49:26, and Zimmerman netted his second of the game at 78:19 to build a cushion as Messiah attempted a late comeback.

Jared Pavlovich, a Carlisle graduate, made three saves for Messiah. At the other end, Washington & Lee goalkeeper Michael Nyc turned away four shots.

The Generals advance to the national semifinals, where they’ll face Connecticut College in a match scheduled for Dec. 3 at 5 p.m. in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The Falcons reached the Sweet 16 with a 3-1 win over Hanover Saturday in the tournament’s third round. Messiah fell behind in the first minute on a goal by Xander Ochsner, but goals from the Falcons’ Luke Brautigam at 30:51 and Cole Christian at 41:13 flipped the advantage before halftime.

Lucas Kokolios added an insurance goal at 57:13, and Pavlovich made three saves to seal the Falcons’ 19th trip to the quarterfinals.

The Falcons’ season included an 8-0-0 record in the MAC Commonwealth Conference and a conference tournament title, the 19th in program history.

