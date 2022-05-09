Men's Lacrosse: Dickinson to open NCAA D3 Tournament play Saturday following Centennial title

The Dickinson College men's lacrosse team aims to extend its historic and undefeated 2022 season.

On Saturday, the Red Devils will compete in the second round of the NCAA Division III Men's Lacrosse Tournament where they will host the winner of Stevens Institute of Technology and SUNY Maritime College at noon. The berth to the NCAA tournament comes after Dickinson polished off an unbeaten 18-0 regular season and crowned itself the 2022 Centennial Conference champion with a 10-9 overtime win against No. 18-ranked Gettysburg College this past Saturday.

Freshman Ethan Gess netted the golden goal 22 seconds into the extra frame to top the Bullets. Freshman Matt Thurston led the Red Devils with a hat trick in the championship bout while senior Tucker Booth dished a team-high four assists. In the cage, junior goalkeeper Chris Brandau collected 14 saves for Dickinson and sophomore John McKee scooped 10 ground balls.

For Gettysburg, George Raymond registered a hat trick and netminder Scott Macmillan tallied eight saves. Prior to the Centennial crown, Dickinson defeated Ursinus 13-12 in the semifinal round. In the May 4 clash, junior Skyler Schluter set the tone for the Red Devils with four goals.

If the Red Devils were to claim victor Saturday, they’ll be primed for a possible rematch in the third round with the Bullets or will be pitted against Roanoke College. The third-round game is slated for 3 p.m. Sunday.

