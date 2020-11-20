Local College: Shippensburg University, PSAC to hold swimming, cross country seasons after all

Shippensburg University has opted in to play abbreviated championship seasons in the PSAC for men's and women's swimming and men's and women's cross country.

On Wednesday, the PSAC said it was canceling all winter and fall sports and would not hold championships unless six or more schools opted to compete, at which point the PSAC would draw up a schedule and set a conference championship date.

The only sports that got the prerequisite six schools to sign up were swimming and cross country.

"The league will finalize details for cross country and swimming," the PSAC's statement said Thursday. "Anticipated championship dates will fall over weekends in late March and late April, respectively."

Schedules will be released at a later date.

Shippensburg said in its statement it is "committed to the pursuit of 2021 championship seasons" for spring sports, which saw nearly all of their 2020 seasons canceled at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Raiders also remain committed to participation opportunities for its other sports that will not conduct championship seasons," Shippensburg's statement said.

What that means is not immediately clear.

The PSAC shut down all sports for the 2020 fall semester back in the summer due to concerns from the coronavirus pandemic, which has now shut down nearly all of the 2020 spring and fall seasons and now the 2020-21 winter season.