Local College: PSAC won't require winter sports seasons, asks schools to declare interest in fielding teams for a season

The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) announced Wednesday that it will not require its mandated regular-season and championship competition for winter sports following a vote of the league’s Board of Directors.

If athletic teams at PSAC schools wish to compete in fall and winter sport championship seasons, they are to declare their intent to the conference office by the end of the workday Wednesday, according to a news release issued by the conference.

The PSAC office said it will review all notifications and make an announcement as soon as possible as to whether there is support to continue with a championship season in any of those sports.

Last week, the PSAC Board cancelled championship seasons in fall sports, yet allowed for league championship opportunities in those sports should six or more schools elect to participate. All schools electing to play must abide by existing league rules and the NCAA Guidelines that have been set due to the existing COVID-19 pandemic. The same requirements exist for the winter sports that have been cancelled.