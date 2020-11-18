 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local College: PSAC won't require winter sports seasons, asks schools to declare interest in fielding teams for a season
editor's pick top story

Local College: PSAC won't require winter sports seasons, asks schools to declare interest in fielding teams for a season

{{featured_button_text}}
PSAC Logo

The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) announced Wednesday that it will not require its mandated regular-season and championship competition for winter sports following a vote of the league’s Board of Directors.

If athletic teams at PSAC schools wish to compete in fall and winter sport championship seasons, they are to declare their intent to the conference office by the end of the workday Wednesday, according to a news release issued by the conference.

The PSAC office said it will review all notifications and make an announcement as soon as possible as to whether there is support to continue with a championship season in any of those sports.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Last week, the PSAC Board cancelled championship seasons in fall sports, yet allowed for league championship opportunities in those sports should six or more schools elect to participate. All schools electing to play must abide by existing league rules and the NCAA Guidelines that have been set due to the existing COVID-19 pandemic. The same requirements exist for the winter sports that have been cancelled.

“With careful consideration to health concerns and realistic abilities to conduct sport seasons amid this pandemic, our conference and our membership is forced to make some very difficult decisions,” said PSAC Commissioner Steve Murray. “With the time we have to continue weighing our options, we are fully committed to playing a spring sports season. We will remain supportive of any other decisions to play sports and host championship events should our membership view it as a safe and reasonable opportunity.”

Fall and winter sports that may be subject to cancellation include: men’s and women’s basketball, cross country, indoor track & field, soccer and swimming, as well as women’s sports in volleyball and field hockey, and men’s sports in football and wrestling.

Any cancellation of league schedules or championships does not preclude individual institutions from participating in countable athletically related activities nor exploring competition outside of the previously mandated schedule.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jeff Gordon: Fans must wonder if COVID-19 will ruin college hoops season
College

Jeff Gordon: Fans must wonder if COVID-19 will ruin college hoops season

  • Updated

College basketball fans are getting restless. Their usual fall excitement is giving way to autumn anxiety. News about the 2020-21 season comes in dribs and drabs, little teases that keep them engaged. Any enthusiasm is tempered by COVID-19 realities — such as Monday's announcement that Michigan State coach Tom Izzo contracted the virus. His symptoms are mild, so he should return after missing ...

Mike Anthony: Increasingly bleak outlook for 2020-21 college basketball season as virus rages on
College

Mike Anthony: Increasingly bleak outlook for 2020-21 college basketball season as virus rages on

The outlook for being able to stage a safe and successful 2020-21 college basketball season becomes bleaker by the day. It's not time to give up and cancel it. There's no need to lose hope, entirely. We're not there yet. But this project is headed in the wrong direction as we inch closer — less than a couple of weeks, now — toward tip-off of what we expected to lend joyous distraction to the ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Barry Alvarez discusses return of Big Ten football

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News