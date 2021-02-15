Gannon University adds 'Black national anthem' to pregame ceremonies

For Gannon women's volleyball coach Matt Darling, the song has personal meaning. The volleyball team will play several home matches this spring with the song being played before each one.

"This summer was transformative with all of the social justice things that happened, and that transformation was led by people that are the same age as our players," Darling said. "From a personal level, my wife grew up in Detroit and they sang the song in their school every day when she was a kid. She sang the song to our kids, so it has a lot of meaning to us as a family.

"I'm glad to see the acknowledgement that unity has to be more at the forefront in our country, and for our school to support it is great."

Members of the women's basketball team also supported the playing of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" during the pregame.

"The song and playing the song makes a statement that we are all in this together," said Gannon point guard Boston McKinney. "I think it's important that all voices are heard and we are taking a stand for it with everything going on right now. Sports is a huge platform and people look up to athletes, even college athletes. It makes everyone want to jump on the train and change things."

For women's basketball head coach Cleve Wright, the idea goes to his faith.