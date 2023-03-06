Small doesn’t necessarily mean weak when it comes to the hardwood.

Just ask Shippensburg women’s basketball player Abbie Miller. The sophomore forward may only be 5-foot-10, but she earned herself the title of the team’s “hustle player” by head coach Kristy Trn.

Miller’s basketball IQ and vision on the court has turned her into a player who knows where she needs to be and why she needs to be there. That made the 2021 Cumberland Valley grad one of the Raiders’ most valuable defensive assets in a season that continues with the first round of the NCAA Division II Tournament Friday.

“She just excels at all the tiny little things that the other people aren’t willing to do,” Trn said. “She has been an outstanding defender for us this year, drawing multiple charges in games, and has somehow found the knack, too, of making big plays during crucial moments in games. She uses her speed and other skills to make up for a lack of height. … She’s a worker and she really puts in a lot of work on the floor.”

Miller's skills didn’t come easy. During her first collegiate season, her confidence wasn’t were she thought it needed to be. But as she began to hone her skills and watch upper-class players on the squad, she began to gain confidence and the playing time that came with it.

“I remember the first couple weeks of my freshman year I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, I'm not good enough to be here,'" Miller said. "'These girls are so much faster, so much stronger.' Last year, there were already a lot of veteran players that had established their role on the team and have been successful, so just coming in as a freshman with little experience, I have a lot to learn from them. Lauren Mills and Lauren Pettis, they were the forwards I was looking up to.

“They’ve been in this league a lot longer and I’m a sophomore, so it’s just really awesome that I have the opportunity to learn from players like them who have established themselves in this conference and have the knowledge it takes to be successful here. They are always helping me grow as a player.”

Miller led the team in offensive fouls drawn during the regular season with 50 out of the Raiders' total of 119. Miller also improved in all statistical categories as a sophomore with 218 points and 180 rebounds during the regular season compared to 38 points and 40 rebounds as a freshman.

"I think if you talked with all of her teammates they’d probably say she is the best teammate they’ve ever had," Trn said. "And, to me, that would be the highest compliment you could receive from someone.”

Trn, who earned her 400th career coaching victory in February, has witnessed Miller's ability to connect with others.

“That’s just such her personality, and she really works well with other people,” Trn said. “I’d also love to see her get into coaching because I think she would have a lot to bring to young athletes in terms of experience and positivity, and how to set some goals and work towards them. She’s always bubbly, she’s always smiling and she’s always positive.”

That bubbly personality and positive energy that Trn and the rest of the team value may be an inherited trait. Miller’s family ties are deep at Shippensburg, where both her parents graduated.

Her aunt, Kristi Miller Jordan, was inducted into the Shippensburg hall of fame in 1991. She set the school’s career record for rebounds per game with 10.1 and the single season record with 11.6 boards, and was also the only player in history to win the team’s MVP award four years in a row.

Jordan has been a huge influence for Miller and she continues to encourage and guide her before, during and after seasons.

“Whenever I committed I was in my senior year and I told my aunt that I was going there — she was so happy for me and the fact that I was going to continue the legacy,” Miller said. “She was like, ‘You're going to have a great time there at such a great institution and I'm so happy that you're going to be wearing the same name across your chest as I did. Just learn all that you can. The first year could be hard, but don't be scared to face adversity — just keep persevering and I can't wait to see what you do.’”

Jordan always has a text message waiting for Miller after the games, something Miller has cherished.

“I always look forward to her text messages and encouragement after the game," Miller said, "because I carry so much weight with her advice and what she sees from me and how I can improve as a player on the court.”

The Raiders finished the regular season with a 23-5 record. After a loss to top-seeded Gannon in the PSAC semifinals, the team qualified for the national tournament. They're scheduled to face West Virginia State in an Atlantic Region quarterfinal at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Glenville State in West Virginia.

“We talked about, ‘Be happy but never be satisfied,’” Miller said of her team. “All we’ve done is gotten a spot in the playoffs and we still have a lot to prove and a lot more season left to play. We just have to make sure we’re staying focused and continuing to work hard in practices just so we get the results we want to when it’s time to step up.”

“I hope she continues to excel for the rest of the season,” Trn said. “We have Ariel Jones who puts up a lot of points, but I think Abbie is understanding of when she should be looking for things herself and when she should be more a distributor.”

Off the court, Miller is an early education major and hopes to become a teacher, possibly at her old stomping grounds at Cumberland Valley.

Miller also wants to keep roots in basketball as a future coach.

“I would love to get back into coaching, so I'm hoping after I graduate I'll get a couple years of teaching under my belt and then move into coaching. Then I’ll kind of see where life takes me,” Miller said.

She was also recently named to the 2022-23 Division II Academic All-District Women’s Basketball Team, which “recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performance on the field and in the classroom.” With a postseason and two more years ahead of her, Miller is ready to see where her career takes her.

“We’ve just got a lot left to give this season,” Miller said. “The postseason is just getting started and we’ve got a lot to prove. We’re excited.”

