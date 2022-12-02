 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LOCAL COLLEGE SPORTS

College Sports: Shippensburg field hockey advances to national championship game

PaigeBond_color_851.jpg

Shippensburg field hockey's Paige Bond. 

 Provided by Bill Smith, Shippensburg University

The Shippensburg University field hockey team scored a pair of first-quarter goals and rode the early insurance to a 4-2 victory over West Chester Thursday in the NCAA Division II Semifinals Thursday at Renton Memorial Stadium in Tukwila, Washington.

The seminal win sends the Raiders back to the NCAA Championship for the second straight year opposite East Stroudsburg, a 3-0 winner over Assumption in Thursday’s other semifinal. SU and ESU will clash in the title tilt at 4 p.m. Saturday. The meeting is a rematch from the 2018 NCAA Championship when the Raiders needed overtime to pull out a 1-0 triumph.

Leading Thursday’s victory against the Golden Rams was Tess Jedeloo, who pocketed two goals. Jedeloo scored SU’s second and third goals of the game after Mya Kemp kickstarted the offensive surge with a goal roughly eight minutes into the contest. Lilly Cantabene pumped in the final score to stave off any last-second push from West Chester.

People are also reading…

Olivia Quagliero and Valerie Van Kuijck tallied a goal each for the Rams. WCU outshot the Raiders 26-7 and drew 12 corners to SU’s three.

SU will pursue its seventh national title Saturday, and its fifth in the last six years. 

Women's Soccer

Johns Hopkins 4, Messiah 1: Messiah's run through the NCAA Division 3 bracket ended with a loss in Friday's national semifinal held at Roanoke College. Rebecca Ritchie scored the lone goal for the Falcons (20-2-3) in the 40th minute.

The Blue Jays (22-0-2) advance to their first national championship game in program history. They're scheduled to face Case Western at 4 p.m. Sunday at Roanoke for the title.

