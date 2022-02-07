College Sports: Dickinson College reinstitutes full spectator policy

Starting Tuesday, Dickinson will allow all fans to return to indoor sporting events at the college's Kline Center.

Dickinson Athletics announced the return of full attendance in a Monday press release.

On Jan. 22, Dickinson had made changes to its spectator policy, limiting the number of attendees to family members of student athletes.

With the return to full capacity, Dickinson will continue to require face coverings be worn inside the Kline Center, and will not distribute masks to attendees. Fans that refuse to comply with the mandate will be asked to leave the Kline Center.

