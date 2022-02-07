 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
College Sports

College Sports: Dickinson College reinstitutes full spectator policy

  • 0
Dickinson College logo

Starting Tuesday, Dickinson will allow all fans to return to indoor sporting events at the college's Kline Center. 

Dickinson Athletics announced the return of full attendance in a Monday press release

On Jan. 22, Dickinson had made changes to its spectator policy, limiting the number of attendees to family members of student athletes. 

With the return to full capacity, Dickinson will continue to require face coverings be worn inside the Kline Center, and will not distribute masks to attendees. Fans that refuse to comply with the mandate will be asked to leave the Kline Center.  

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Early Olympic standouts as the Beijing games begin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News