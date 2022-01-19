College Sports: Dickinson College makes changes to spectator policy

Dickinson College Athletics has made changes to its spectator policy, effective Saturday's home basketball doubleheader against Swarthmore College.

Dickinson made the announcement in a Wednesday press release.

The newly enacted policy permits only family members of athletes to attend events inside the Kline Athletic Center. The policy will be in effect until Feb. 6.

"After careful consultation with medical experts, Dickinson College has made the decision to enact the following spectator policy for events inside the Kline Athletic Center," the press release reads.

In accordance with the new policy, all spectators will be required to wear a face mask or covering that covers the nose when they enter the venue. Fans that fail to comply with the policy will be asked to leave the Kline Center.

Dickinson will not distribute face coverings at events.

