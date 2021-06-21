College Lacrosse: Nicole Hinkle lands head coaching job after three years at Shippensburg University

After three seasons as an assistant coach for the Shippensburg University women’s lacrosse team, Nicole Hinkle has been named the head women’s lacrosse coach at Misericordia University in the Middle Atlantic Conference.

In her three-year tenure at SU, Hinkle specialized as the defensive coordinator and goalkeeper coach. Prior to her coaching career, Hinkle was a four-year letter winner at Wingate (NC) University where she held cage duties for three seasons before earning a South Atlantic League honorable mention nod in her senior campaign as a defender.

Her other coaching experience includes three years as a goalie coach for North East Maryland Select Lacrosse Club in Bel Air, Maryland.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

