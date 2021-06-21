 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College Lacrosse: Nicole Hinkle lands head coaching job after three years at Shippensburg University
0 Comments
College Lacrosse

College Lacrosse: Nicole Hinkle lands head coaching job after three years at Shippensburg University

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Nicole Hinkle

Nicole Hinkle leaves Shippensburg University after three years as an assistant coach on the women's lacrosse team. 

After three seasons as an assistant coach for the Shippensburg University women’s lacrosse team, Nicole Hinkle has been named the head women’s lacrosse coach at Misericordia University in the Middle Atlantic Conference.

In her three-year tenure at SU, Hinkle specialized as the defensive coordinator and goalkeeper coach. Prior to her coaching career, Hinkle was a four-year letter winner at Wingate (NC) University where she held cage duties for three seasons before earning a South Atlantic League honorable mention nod in her senior campaign as a defender.

Her other coaching experience includes three years as a goalie coach for North East Maryland Select Lacrosse Club in Bel Air, Maryland.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why is there still so much doubt surrounding the Atlanta Hawks?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News