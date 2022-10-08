College Football: Shippensburg rallies in second half for win at West Chester

Trailing 13-0 in the first half, Shippensburg scored 20 unanswered second-half points for a 20-13 victory over West Chester in a PSAC East game Saturday at West Chester’s John A. Farrell Stadium.
The Raiders (3-3, 2-1) blocked a West Chester punt and recovered it in the end zone to grab momentum and cut the deficit to 13-6 with 7:29 left in the third quarter.
Quarterback Sam Johnson then authored a pair of fourth quarter touchdown passes to give the Raiders the lead. Johnson – who completed 14 of 25 passes for 217 yards and the two touchdowns to one interception – connected with Douglas Reed for a 49-yard game-tying touchdown pass with 10:29 eft and tossed the go-ahead 10-yard score to Cole Balint with 5:42 remaining.
The Rams (3-3, 1-2) had taken their first-half lead with a 1-yard touchdown run from Ja’Den McKenzie and a pair of Sean Henry field goals.
Shippensburg,which has alternated losses and wins through its first six games, looks to buck the trend when it hosts Kutztown in its homecoming game scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday.