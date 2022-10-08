College Football: Shippensburg rallies in second half for win at West Chester

Shepherd struck in the middle stages of Saturday's game at Shippensburg while Dickinson's five turnovers hampered the Red Devils at McDaniel.

A 23-0 scoring run from the end of the second quarter through the middle of the fourth quarter keyed Shepherd’s 30-13 win over Shippensbrug Saturday afternoon in a PSAC East game at Seth Grove Stadium.

Quarterback Tyson Bagent ignited the offense for the Rams (5-0, 2-0) with a 26-yard touchdown pass to Brian Walker with 19 seconds remaining in the second quarter. Bagent finished the rain-soaked matinee with 27 completions on 45 passes for 252 yards and two touchdowns. Ronnie Brown added a pair of touchdowns and 171 yards on 22 carries at the helm of the Rams’ rushing attack.

The Raiders (2-3, 1-1) had taken a 7-0 lead when Khalid Dorsey rushed for an 80-yard touchdown with 2:05 left in the second quarter. Dorsey went on to set a career high in rushing yards with 119 on 13 carries.

Trailing 23-7 through three quarters, Shippensburg cut the deficit to single digits when quarterback Alex Rufe caught a 57-yard touchdown pass from Sam Johsnon III (17/29, 197 yards, 1 TD, 2 interceptions).

Shippensburg, which has alternated losses and wins through the first five weeks of the season, continues its schedule Saturday with a 2 p.m. game at West Chester.

McDaniel 21, Dickinson 13: The Red Devils (1-4, 1-3) turned the ball over five times and could not overcome a 12-3 halftime deficit in Westminster, Maryland. The Green Terror (2-3, 2-2) erased an early 3-0 deficit with a 48-yard touchdown reception from Hunter Sigler and a 2-yard touchdown run from quarterback Eric Grinwis, who complemented his rushing touchdown with two passing touchdowns and 168 yards while completing 20 of his 27 pass attempts. He answered a touchdown from Dickinson’s Diante Ball early in the third quarter with his second scoring pass to Sigler. Ball rushed for 155 yards on 31 carries for the Red Devils, and quarterback Rocco Dirico completed 10 of 28 passes for 88 yards. He threw three interceptions to accompany two Dickinson fumbles. Dickinson returns home Friday to host Moravian at 6 p.m.