College Football: Kyle Ohradzansky hired as Shippensburg University offensive coordinator after five seasons at the University of Findlay
College Football

College Football: Kyle Ohradzansky hired as Shippensburg University offensive coordinator after five seasons at the University of Findlay

The Shippensburg University football team has a new offensive coordinator.

Kyle Ohradzansky — who comes to SU after five seasons at the University of Findlay — slides into the offensive coordinator position for head coach Mark Maciejewski’s Raiders, along with being dubbed the quarterbacks and wide receivers coach for the 2021 season. Ohradzansky made the announcement official via his Twitter Monday.

In his five seasons at Findlay — two of which were as a graduate assistant — Ohradzanksy specialized as the quarterbacks coach and the passing game coordinator. In the team’s 2019 campaign, the Oilers averaged 38 points and 463 yards per game. The year prior, the UF offense produced similar numbers, a region-best 41.2 points per game, coupled with 494 stripes per game.

Ohradnzansky will have a plethora of returning talent to work with as two-year starting quarterback Brycen Mussina is set to remain under center and top target David Balint III heads the wide receiver/tight end corp.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

