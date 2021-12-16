College Field Hockey: Shippensburg University's Jazmin Petrantonio named 2021 NFHCA Division II National Player of the Year

For the second time in her college career, Shippensburg University's Jazmin Petrantonio was named the 2021 National Field Hockey Coaches Association Division II National Player of the Year Thursday morning.

She also claimed the award following the 2018 season and is the third Raider to earn the recognition.

Petrantonio and the Raiders captured their sixth NCAA title in program history — the fourth in the last five years — this fall by defeating West Chester University 3-0. Individually, Petrantonio paced all NCAA Division II players this season with 84 points, 37 goals, a 4.2 point per game average and a 1.85 goal per game average. The NFHCA Player of the Year nod makes 10 postseason awards for the SU graduate student.

In addition to her 2021 season accolades, Petrantonio has the third-most goals in NCAA Division II history (106) and owns the SU single-season goal record.

