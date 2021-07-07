College Basketball: Aby Diop named head coach of Dickinson College women's basketball

There will be a new head coach at the helm of the Dickinson College women’s basketball program this winter.
Dickinson Director of Athletics Joel Quattrone announced the hiring of head coach Aby Diop Wednesday in a press release. She is scheduled to begin in the role July 12. Diop takes the place of former four-year head coach Emily Hays who joined the Valparaiso University women’s basketball staff in May as an assistant coach.
"We are very excited to welcome Aby Diop into the Dickinson Athletics family," Quattrone said in the release. "We feel her approach to teaching basketball will not only result in successful outcomes, but a very positive experience for our student-athletes. We are looking forward to Aby building on the solid foundation of the program as we pursue consistent presence at the top of the Centennial Conference."
Diop will guide the Red Devils after two seasons at Averett University. With the Cougars, Diop compiled a 22-17 overall record — the 2020-21 season was shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic — and a 15-13 record in the USA South Conference. In her debut campaign with AU, Diop marshaled her team to an 18-9 mark, the Cougars earning a playoff berth and a first round victory over Meredith College before losing to Piedmont College in the quarterfinals.
Prior to her tenure with the Cougars, Diop spent three years as an assistant coach at Shenandoah University. With her help, the Hornets captured the 2018-19 Old Dominion Athletic Conference Women's Basketball Championship and stamped their ticket to the NCAA Division III Women’s Basketball Tournament, losing to DeSales University in first round action. Diop played collegiately at the University of Mary Washington.
“I am excited beyond words to get to work alongside the passionate members of the Red Devil family," Diop said in the Wednesday press release. “I'm looking forward to integrating my own values and ideas with the established culture at Dickinson in order to continue the history of success in the athletics department. Furthermore, I can't wait to get to know the hard working, intelligent student-athletes, who make this program what it is.”
Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports