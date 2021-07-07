College Basketball: Aby Diop named head coach of Dickinson College women's basketball

There will be a new head coach at the helm of the Dickinson College women’s basketball program this winter.

Dickinson Director of Athletics Joel Quattrone announced the hiring of head coach Aby Diop Wednesday in a press release. She is scheduled to begin in the role July 12. Diop takes the place of former four-year head coach Emily Hays who joined the Valparaiso University women’s basketball staff in May as an assistant coach.

"We are very excited to welcome Aby Diop into the Dickinson Athletics family," Quattrone said in the release. "We feel her approach to teaching basketball will not only result in successful outcomes, but a very positive experience for our student-athletes. We are looking forward to Aby building on the solid foundation of the program as we pursue consistent presence at the top of the Centennial Conference."

Diop will guide the Red Devils after two seasons at Averett University. With the Cougars, Diop compiled a 22-17 overall record — the 2020-21 season was shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic — and a 15-13 record in the USA South Conference. In her debut campaign with AU, Diop marshaled her team to an 18-9 mark, the Cougars earning a playoff berth and a first round victory over Meredith College before losing to Piedmont College in the quarterfinals.