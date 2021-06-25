 Skip to main content
College Baseball: Former Shippensburg University pitcher Kyle Lysy hired as pitching coach at Dickinson College
College Baseball: Former Shippensburg University pitcher Kyle Lysy hired as pitching coach at Dickinson College

Kyle Lysy

Kyle Lysy announced Friday that he'll be joining the Dickinson College baseball staff.  

For the past five years, Kyle Lysy toed the rubber at Shippensburg University’s Fairchild Field.

Now, Lysy will have his own starting rotation and bullpen to man this upcoming season as the recent SU graduate announced via his Twitter Friday that he’s accepted the position of pitching coach and recruiting coordinator at Dickinson College. He joins head coach Craig Hanson's staff, who's held the reins of the Red Devil program for 15 seasons.

With the Raiders, Lysy pitched for a career 5.45 ERA. His best season came in SU’s truncated 2020 campaign, where he posted a 2.78 ERA, a 2-3 record and 28 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings of work. He capped his collegiate career with a 3.48 ERA, a 5-3 showing and 66 wring ups in the spring.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

