In four years on the ice at Ray Bourque Arena on the campus of Endicott College, Connor Amsley found an identity and embraced it.

Through his time as a three-sport athlete at Carlisle Area High School and an award-winning captain in prep school and a brief stint playing junior hockey in Canada, the message from his former Thundering Herd lacrosse coaches lingered. There on the ice at the small private college on Massachusetts’ North Shore, that message – “Never let anybody question your effort” – took root.

“My teammates won’t agree with me,” Amsley said on the phone Tuesday, “but my hands are getting a little bit better, so that gives me more opportunity on the ice, for sure, but I’ll always have the identity of the guy that’s going to go into the corners and do the dirty stuff, get a puck deep, eat a shot. That’s what I take pride in. It’s more the little things that make me different.”

Those are the things that helped Amsley flourish alongside his teammates at Endicott, where the Gulls have done and faced just about everything as a group and accomplished more than any other team in school history.

They qualified for the NCAA Division III Tournament in 2020, riding a 15-game winning streak and a Commonwealth Coast Conference title before COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the remainder of the postseason. The pandemic limited the Gulls to three games – all of them wins – in 2021.

And after dropping an overtime decision to the University of New England in the 2022 conference title game, Endicott found itself on the outside of the national tournament.

But Amsley and the rest of the Gulls’ 12 seniors – almost all of them four-year contributors – won their conference, and an automatic bid to the national tournament this year, with a 6-0 win over Curry in the March 4 championship game, parlaying it into a bye to the national quarterfinals, where they blanked Norwich 3-0.

Endicott was then announced as the host school for the tournament’s final two rounds, beginning with the Gulls’ semifinal matchup with Hobart scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.

“It’s just a play here and a play there,” Gulls coach R.J. Tolan said of the team’s momentum. “Before you know it, it’s like, ‘Oh man, geez, we’re still doing our thing. This is great. Let’s do it another weekend and have some fun.’”

At the center of the fun skates Amsley, the team’s 6-foot, 190-pound captain, who has grown from a pot-stirring midfielder for Carlisle’s boys lacrosse team into one of the nation’s premier penalty killers in college hockey. Five of Amsley’s 13 goals have been shorthanded, ranking him ahead of anyone in Division I or Division III.

“He’s the most self-disciplined, determined, self-confident player who’s willed himself to contribute and find a way to make people better around him, find a way to be better, find a way to help the team,” Tolan said. “He’s unbelievably selfless, whether it’s playing for five minutes or playing 20 minutes. Whatever the role is, he’s going to do that better, harder, faster, more disciplined and more prepared than any other person.”

Amsley took a serious interest in hockey in the fifth grade. He played for the Capital City Vipers and the Hershey Junior Bears and spent two years playing for the Carlisle Thundering Colts, a hybrid high school team in the CPIHL. At Carlisle, he also played varsity soccer in the fall and lacrosse in the spring alongside Drew, his older brother.

“I was young,” Amsley said. “I’d go into scrums and try to be the rat. My brother would always have to take care of business for me because guys would beat me up. I was smaller than them.”

But college hockey emerged as the main goal. He joined the Junior Flyers, carpooling with two other players to the Philadelphia suburbs three nights a week. It began to wear on him, and his family, so they explored the prep school route, which led him to Canterbury School in Milford, Connecticut. He played soccer and lacrosse there as well, earning the captain’s role on all three teams as a senior. The school named him its athlete of the year in 2018. The final stop on his road to Endicott was in hockey’s junior leagues.

“I wanted to experience real hockey,” he said, “so I moved up to Canada.”

Amsley joined the Cornwall Colts in Ontario for a brief time, living in a billet house with three other players but feeling unsatisfied with the transient culture. Looking for a better fit, he moved back to the United States and played the rest of his first junior season with the New Hampshire Junior Monarchs. There, he met Tolan, who recruited him to play for the Gulls.

Endicott, founded in 1939 as a two-year women’s college, became co-educational in 1994. Twenty-eight percent of its students are members of its 21 varsity sports, including men’s and women’s ice hockey, which gained NCAA status in 2015 and named its arena after Hall of Famer Ray Bourque, a friend of the program. As soon as he stepped on campus, Amsley noticed the talent, particularly in the team’s 16 other freshmen at the time – players from Massachusetts, Maine, New York, Illinois, Michigan, Belarus and Sweden.

He went to work with those words about effort, from Steve Kidder and Scott Henne at Carlisle, echoing in his head.

“I get on the ice probably 30-45 minutes before everybody every day,” Amsley said. “I’ve done that since practice one, and I’m going to do that later today. That’s kind of my thing, and it’s allowed me to progress. I’ve gotten to be 10 times the hockey player I was when I came in here.”

Amsley bonded with his teammates on an off the ice. He cited workouts with defenseman Eric Johansson, the Malmo, Sweden native, as a boost to his game. He pointed to the resiliency shown by Jack Smiley, a junior from Washington Crossing who suffered and continues to recover from a stroke during a practice in February 2022, as an inspiration.

“We’re the same kind of dude,” Amsley said. “We bonded right away from the time he got here his freshman year, and now he’s 10 times the man that I am. What a stud that guy is. Nothing can stop him.”

And along the way, from prep school to junior to the college ice and the national semifinals, Amsley – a finance major set to graduate in May – has always kept in mind the lessons he learned in Carlisle, where his love of hockey blossomed during daily skates in his driveway.

“I have an amazing support group from home, from Carlisle,” he said. “They all know who they are. They’re some special people.”

