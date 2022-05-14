Boys Track and Field: Cumberland Valley strikes gold 4 times, Shippensburg twice at Mid-Penn Championships

Luke Noss soaked in the moment Saturday afternoon on the infield at Chambersburg High School. The Cumblerland Valley senior had secured his second gold medal of the day at the Mid-Penn Track and Field Championships, anchoring the Eagles’ winning 4x400-meter relay and clinching a share of the conference’s team title.

“It feels satisfying,” Noss said. “There are a lot of seniors who came out this year, a lot of people who improved a lot from the past year. It feels good to know the people you’ve been working with, that they’ve been working hard and their work is paying off.”

Noss, one of the improved performers for Cumberland Valley, also struck gold in the open 400-meter run Saturday. Wade Shomper, another stalwart senior for the Eagles, won titles in the shot put and the discus. Their conference titles complemented first-place finishes from Shippensburg’s Spencer Edey (triple jump) and Dakota Arana (high jump) among local boys’ performances at the Mid-Penn meet. They also helped Cumberland Valley match State College atop the team standings with 82 points each.

Top times for Noss

“I feel good,” Noss said. “I’m hitting pretty close to the times I’m hoping for. I feel pretty good at this point of the season.”

The lone returning member from last spring’s Mid-Penn, District 3 and PIAA championship 4x400 relay team, Noss clinched the Eagles’ win at 3 minutes, 20.17 seconds after Matt Reinard, Nathan Frederick and Sam de la Riva built a Cumberland Valley lead in the race’s earlier stages. Noss maintained the cushion, protecting the lead against teams from State College and Palmyra, which finished second (3:23.43) and third (3:28.57)

“Around the 250(-meter) mark,” Noss said, “you hit a mental wall because it’s a little too early to start that kick. You just have to keep grinding. I was able to push through, so I felt pretty good the whole time.”

Earlier in the afternoon, Noss pulled ahead of the pack to win the open 400 in 48.23, ahead of Big Spring’s Trevor Richwine (49.26) and Palmyra’s Quinton Townsend (49.63).

“I was shooting for a 47,” Noss said, “but I don’t think I got out hard enough to hit that time. I’ll just have to make some adjustments later.”

Noss, a St. Joseph’s University commit, also struck silver in the 200 at 21.83, finishing second to Milton Hershey’s Abraham Sloboh (21.33).

“I need to work on my starts,” Noss said. “My start is weak compared to everyone else. I have good top-end speed. I just need to get up to speed faster.”

Shomper strikes gold

Shomper successfully defended his shot put title with a mark of 58 feet, 11.5 inches and added a discus crown with a top throw of 155-3.

“The goal for me was just to get some marks down,” Shomper said, “and just see where I was. I wasn’t going for PRs, but I wanted to feel consistent and feel ready for next week (at the District 3 Championships) and the week after.”

State College’s Mitchell Maher finished second in the shot put (48-3) and third in the discus (143-5) behind Shomper and Shippensburg’s Anthony Smith (151-4). More important to the medals and marks to Shomper was the experience.

“It gets me used to being in important competitions,” he said, “and being able to get marks when they matter. I’m feeling confident for the next two weeks.”

Greyhounds find stride

Arana finished second in the Mid-Penn high jump last year in a postseason that ended with a state title.

But before he could start a title defense, the senior needed to get back on track.

“Up at the Greencastle meet (Monday),” he said, “I lost all my momentum after jumping the whole year. I just couldn’t get my arc down or my jump up. I definitely had to get back into the groove of things for today.”

Arana cleared 6 feet, 9 inches for the title before bowing out on attempts with the bar at 6-11.25, which would have set a meet record.

“It felt really good,” Arana said. “My attempt at 6-11 felt even better, but I just couldn’t get my arc over.”

It was a one-two finish for Arana and teammate Connor Landreth (6-2). Trinity’s Danny Britten tied for third (6-2) with Milton Hershey’s Aryan Sandhu (6-2).

Earlier in the day, the Greyhounds mined multiple medals in the triple jump with Edey striking gold at 44-10.75 and Trae Kater finishing third (43-11.75).

“We really push each other to be the best,” Edey said. “It’s just like last year when it was me and Jacob (Cramer). Now it’s me and Trae.”

Kater and Edey went on to medal in the long jump, finisheing second (22-7) and fourth (22-4.5), respectively behind a top mark set by Mifflin County’s Josiah Sechler (22-10.25), who also won the javelin (182-6). As a team, the Greyhounds finished third with 64 points.

“It’s exciting,” Edey said. “We’re seeing competition that’s getting better and better. At districts, I’m hoping to jump better, using my opponents’ energy and the crowd.”

The District 3 Championships are scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Shippensburg University.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

