 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Basketball: Carlisle great Jeff Lebo takes coaching talents to North Carolina high school assistant job
alert top story
Basketball

Basketball: Carlisle great Jeff Lebo takes coaching talents to North Carolina high school assistant job

{{featured_button_text}}
Jeff Lebo Greensboro Swarm

Carlisle High School grad Jeff Lebo, center, sits on the bench with Greensboro Swarm head coach Joe Wolf, right, and fellow assistant coach James Maye, during a game in January.

 Photo courtesy Greensboro Swarm

Former Carlisle great Jeff Lebo is taking his coaching talents to West Carteret High School in North Carolina.

It’s the latest stop for Lebo, who guided the Thundering Herd to its first of four straight PIAA Class 4A championships in 1985.

The son of legendary Carlisle boys basketball head coach Dave Lebo, Jeff Lebo spent last season as an assistant coach with the Greensboro Swarm of the NBA’s Developmental G League, which ended in early March. It was his first gig after he stepped down as the head coach of East Carolina University in November 2017.

“My dad has been a high school coach for a long time, and I’m very close to him, so he fills me in on what it’s like,” Lebo said to the Carteret County News-Times.

Dave is about an hour-and-a-half’s drive away, an assistant at D.H. Conley High School (North Carolina), where he’s been for the last 11 years.

Jeff Lebo’s son, Creighton, followed in his father’s footsteps. He’s a freshman on the Tarheels, where he’s made two appearances so far this season. UNC is three hours from West Carteret.

Lebo is no stranger to coaching at a variety of basketball levels.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

He was an assistant coach at East Tennessee State (1990-1992), Vanderbilt (1992-1993) and South Carolina (1993-1998) before landing his first head coaching job at Tennessee Tech (1998-2002). He coached two years at Chattanooga before moving on to Auburn for six seasons and seven-plus years at East Carolina.

While in college at North Carolina, Lebo earned All-ACC honors with the Tar Heels in 1988, and ranks second all-time in 3-point percentage (.428) and fifth all-time in free-throw percentage (.839).

Lebo’s success at alma mater Carlisle was massive. He was part of the first state title squad in 1985 and was named a McDonald’s All-American that season.

New digs: Carlisle boys basketball excited to break in new court at annual Carlisle Classic

Now Lebo will add his coaching knowledge to the Patriots at West Carteret.

“It’s kind of a funky year to do this, but I’m excited to get around the kids and coach basketball,” Lebo told the News-Times. “They keep me young. I’m looking forward to it. I love the game and how it’s changed my life, molded me.”

‘It’s a different game’: Carlisle legend Jeff Lebo goes pro after hiatus from coaching

#Carlisle88: Celebrating Carlisle's 4 straight state titles 30 years down the road

On March 26, 1988, the Carlisle Thundering Herd beat Pittsburgh Central Catholic 80-54, capping off an unprecedented run of four straight PIAA Class AAAA championships between 1985-88.

Billy Owens would go on to Syracuse, but not before scoring more than 3,000 points and going 20-0 in his PIAA playoff career. 

The following is The Sentinel's 30th anniversary keepsake tab, modeled after the original tab in 1988 that ran April 16. In it are new stories on Owens, his brother, Jeff and Dave Lebo and more, plus all of the stories and many of the photos from the original 1988 tab.

- Produced by Jake Adams

Email him at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520

Email Mallory Merda at mmerda@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @MalloryMerda

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How the NBA Fights Racism with International Players

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News