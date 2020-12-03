Basketball: Carlisle great Jeff Lebo takes coaching talents to North Carolina high school assistant job

Former Carlisle great Jeff Lebo is taking his coaching talents to West Carteret High School in North Carolina.

It’s the latest stop for Lebo, who guided the Thundering Herd to its first of four straight PIAA Class 4A championships in 1985.

The son of legendary Carlisle boys basketball head coach Dave Lebo, Jeff Lebo spent last season as an assistant coach with the Greensboro Swarm of the NBA’s Developmental G League, which ended in early March. It was his first gig after he stepped down as the head coach of East Carolina University in November 2017.

“My dad has been a high school coach for a long time, and I’m very close to him, so he fills me in on what it’s like,” Lebo said to the Carteret County News-Times.

Dave is about an hour-and-a-half’s drive away, an assistant at D.H. Conley High School (North Carolina), where he’s been for the last 11 years.

Jeff Lebo’s son, Creighton, followed in his father’s footsteps. He’s a freshman on the Tarheels, where he’s made two appearances so far this season. UNC is three hours from West Carteret.