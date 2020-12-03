Basketball: Carlisle great Jeff Lebo takes coaching talents to North Carolina high school assistant job

Former Carlisle great Jeff Lebo is taking his coaching talents to West Carteret High School in North Carolina.
It’s the latest stop for Lebo, who guided the Thundering Herd to its first of four straight PIAA Class 4A championships in 1985.
The son of legendary Carlisle boys basketball head coach Dave Lebo, Jeff Lebo spent last season as an assistant coach with the Greensboro Swarm of the NBA’s Developmental G League, which ended in early March. It was his first gig after he stepped down as the head coach of East Carolina University in November 2017.
“My dad has been a high school coach for a long time, and I’m very close to him, so he fills me in on what it’s like,” Lebo said to the Carteret County News-Times.
Dave is about an hour-and-a-half’s drive away, an assistant at D.H. Conley High School (North Carolina), where he’s been for the last 11 years.
Jeff Lebo’s son, Creighton, followed in his father’s footsteps. He’s a freshman on the Tarheels, where he’s made two appearances so far this season. UNC is three hours from West Carteret.
Lebo is no stranger to coaching at a variety of basketball levels.
He was an assistant coach at East Tennessee State (1990-1992), Vanderbilt (1992-1993) and South Carolina (1993-1998) before landing his first head coaching job at Tennessee Tech (1998-2002). He coached two years at Chattanooga before moving on to Auburn for six seasons and seven-plus years at East Carolina.
While in college at North Carolina, Lebo earned All-ACC honors with the Tar Heels in 1988, and ranks second all-time in 3-point percentage (.428) and fifth all-time in free-throw percentage (.839).
Lebo’s success at alma mater Carlisle was massive. He was part of the first state title squad in 1985 and was named a McDonald’s All-American that season.
Now Lebo will add his coaching knowledge to the Patriots at West Carteret.
“It’s kind of a funky year to do this, but I’m excited to get around the kids and coach basketball,” Lebo told the News-Times. “They keep me young. I’m looking forward to it. I love the game and how it’s changed my life, molded me.”
