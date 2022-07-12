Youth Baseball: Upper Allen wins Cal Ripken 8u state tournament

Upper Allen defeated defending champion MARA 10-0 in the finals to win the 8u Northwest Cal Ripken State tournament Tuesday at Methacton-Audobon.

The Upper Allen team advanced to the championship game with a 15-0 win over Daniel Boone in the semifinal round earlier Tuesday afternoon. In five tournament games, Upper Allen outscored its opponents 80-3.

With the win, Upper Allen qualified for the Cal Ripken 8u World Series Invitational in August.

2022 PA CAL RIPKEN STATE TOURNAMENT

Your 8u State champs!!!! pic.twitter.com/JZikJTHbIZ — Upper Allen Mechanicsburg Baseball Association (@UAMBAbaseball) July 12, 2022

8u Northwest

At Methacton-Audobon

Tuesday

Semifinals

Upper Allen 15, Daniel Boone 0

MARA 15, Harleysville 14

Championship

Upper Allen 10, MARA 0