Youth Baseball

Youth Baseball: Upper Allen wins Cal Ripken 8u state tournament

Upper Allen 8u Cal Ripken state tournament

Upper Allen 8u state champions.

 Photo courtesy of Doug Marsico

Upper Allen defeated defending champion MARA 10-0 in the finals to win the 8u Northwest Cal Ripken State tournament Tuesday at Methacton-Audobon.

The Upper Allen team advanced to the championship game with a 15-0 win over Daniel Boone in the semifinal round earlier Tuesday afternoon. In five tournament games, Upper Allen outscored its opponents 80-3.

With the win, Upper Allen qualified for the Cal Ripken 8u World Series Invitational in August.

2022 PA CAL RIPKEN STATE TOURNAMENT

8u Northwest

At Methacton-Audobon

Tuesday

Semifinals

Upper Allen 15, Daniel Boone 0

MARA 15, Harleysville 14

Championship

Upper Allen 10, MARA 0

