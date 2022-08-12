Youth Baseball: Upper Allen Mechanicsburg returns to Cal Ripken 8u World Series

Before a whirlwind summer, a state championship and a trip to the Cal Ripken World Series, the players from Upper Allen Mechanicsburg’s 8u all-star team faced a defining early test. Many of them played together on the same team during the travel season and ran into a strong team from Dillsburg during a tournament.

“They pushed us,” said Mike Bonini, the head coach of the 8u all-star team. “In the first game of pool play, they beat us. We got to play them again in the championship round, and they were beating us, and the boys finally put it all together and overcame that. They’ve been really rolling ever since.”

The roll has taken Upper Allen Mechanicsburg to a 12-0 record during the all-star team's season, a run that included District 10 and state titles and an invitation to the Cal Ripken 8u World Series scheduled for Sunday through Aug. 23 in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

“We’re blessed with boys with not only strong baseball skills,” Bonini said, “but they work well together. We’ve got really good team chemistry. The boys genuinely care for each other, and that comes in handy for situations like this.”

The situation is also a familiar one for a handful of players and their families. Upper Allen qualified for the Cal Ripken 8u World Series in 2019, falling to Pennsbury 11-6 in the championship game that was also held in New Jersey. Four of the players on the current 8u team had siblings on the 2019 runner-up team, inheriting a sense of unfinished business as well as valuable sense of familiarity.

“Knowing what those guys went through,” Bonini said, “even from the logistical things of where they stayed and how they practiced while they were there, it’s helpful to have that insight.”

Upper Allen outscored its opponents 43-2 on the way to the District 10 title, defeating host Cedar Cliff 12-1 in the championship round June 26. In five state-tournament games, Upper Allen outscored its opponents 78-4, a run that culminated with a 10-0 victory over defending champion and host MARA in the July 12 final.

The Upper Allen Fire Department provided the team a fire truck escort to Fisher Park after the state-championship victory, and businesses throughout the community – from Planet Fitness to MoneyLine Lending to Zimmerman’s Automotive and Faulkner – have made donations to help cover the team’s travel costs, which Bonini estimated to be about $2,500 per family.

“The community’s been really supportive,” Bonini said, “and we’ve been really appreciative of that support”

Thursday, the Upper Allen team visited the Pennsylvania State Capitol, receiving a tour from State Rep. Sheryl Delozier and State Sen. Mike Regan. The Harrisburg Senators also celebrated the Upper Allen team before the Senators’ matinee against the Reading Fightin’ Phils Thursday at FNB Field. Upper Allen’s Parker Lantzy threw out the ceremonial first pitch, and Gov. Tom Wolf delivered a message to the team on the video board.

The team is scheduled to arrive in Cherry Hill Sunday, participate in the Babe Ruth Experience Monday and the opening ceremonies Tuesday. Pool play games are scheduled to begin Wednesday with bracket games scheduled for Aug. 20-22.

It gives the Upper Allen 8u all-star team a chance to build on what some of its players started in a travel tournament against a team from Dillsburg.

“We anticipate, coming into the World Series, that there are going to be more opportunities like that,” Bonini said, “where we’re going to be in close baseball games. Our jobs are to make sure the kids are in the right position to succeed.”