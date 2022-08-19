The Upper Allen Mechanicsburg 8u All-Star team won all three of its pool play games at the Cal Ripken World Series in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.
Upper Allen finished its strong pool-play performance with a 28-4 victory over Hamilton (Ohio) Friday, piggybacking off a 12-0 victory over South Plainfield (New Jersey) Thursday and an 11-1 win over Warrington in the opener.
Parker Lantzy led the team with five RBIs through three games, and Jax Solomon and Tyson Aton scored seven runs each.
Lantzy also pitched a four-inning no-hitter in the win over Warrington, striking out nine batters and walking one.
Finishing atop the standings at the end of pool play, Upper Allen earned a bye to Sunday’s championship quarterfinals, facing either Hilltop or Warrington. Moorestown (New Jersey) also finished 3-0 in the pool.
It bears repeating that the current state of the Texas Rangers is on owner Ray Davis, whose affection for team president Jon Daniels is so unbelievable it’s said to be the basis for the next Nicholas Sparks’ novel.