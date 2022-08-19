Youth Baseball: Upper Allen goes unbeaten in pool play at 8u Cal Ripken World Series

The Upper Allen Mechanicsburg 8u All-Star team won all three of its pool play games at the Cal Ripken World Series in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

Upper Allen finished its strong pool-play performance with a 28-4 victory over Hamilton (Ohio) Friday, piggybacking off a 12-0 victory over South Plainfield (New Jersey) Thursday and an 11-1 win over Warrington in the opener.

Parker Lantzy led the team with five RBIs through three games, and Jax Solomon and Tyson Aton scored seven runs each.

Lantzy also pitched a four-inning no-hitter in the win over Warrington, striking out nine batters and walking one.

Finishing atop the standings at the end of pool play, Upper Allen earned a bye to Sunday’s championship quarterfinals, facing either Hilltop or Warrington. Moorestown (New Jersey) also finished 3-0 in the pool.