Youth Baseball: Upper Allen claims Cal Ripken 8u Player Pitch World Series title

The Upper Allen Mechanicsburg 8u All-Star team completed an unbeaten run to a Cal Ripken World Series 8u title Monday morning, defeating Chelmsford, Massachusetts, 10-0 in five innings in the championship game at the Cherry Hill National Athletic League fields in New Jersey.

Upper Allen, which also won Ripken League titles at the District 10 and Pennsylvania state tournaments, sealed the World Series title with a five-run fifth inning Monday after plating three runs in the first inning and single runs in the third and fourth innings.

Parker Lantzy, Logan Fabiano and Jax Solomon combined to pitch the shutout, allowing just one hit while striking out five Chelmsford batters and surrendering a pair of walks.

At the plate, Upper Allen registered seven hits, drew six walks and benefitted from six Chelmsford errors. Solomon, Fabiano and Holden Shirley scored the first-inning runs that gave Upper Allen the upper hand Monday. Solomon went 2 for 3 with an RBI and a pair of runs scored. Lantzy, Alex Varner and Jackson Kuntz also drove in one run each.

Throughout the Ripken League season, Upper Allen posted an 18-0 record, invoking the mercy rule in a majority of its contests. The team went 3-0 in World Series pool play, defeated Hilltop 7-6 in the quarterfinals and topped Doylestown 11-7 in the semifinals to reach the World Series championship game for the second time in four years.