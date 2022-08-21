Youth Baseball: Upper Allen advances to Cal Ripken 8u World Series championship game

A bounce-back four-run fifth inning lifted the Upper Allen Mechanicsburg 8u All-Star team to a 11-7 win over Doylestown in the semifinals of the Cal Ripken 8u World Series Sunday evening in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

The win advanced Upper Allen to Monday’s championship game scheduled for 9:30 a.m. in Cherry Hill opposite Chelmsford (Massachusetts), a 5-2 winner over Moorestown (New Jersey) in the other World Series bracket semifinal.

Unbeaten in the tournament, Upper Allen had taken a 6-0 lead through two innings Sunday, but Doylestown chipped away, tying the game at seven with four runs in the fourth and three in the fifth.

But Upper Allen took the lead for good in the bottom of the fifth with RBI singles from Dante Bonini, Jax Solomon and Parker Lantzy. Connor Saccente also scored on a wild pitch to pad the lead.

Lantzy led Upper Allen with three RBIs. His two hits were matched by Cole Arva, who also drove in a pair of runs. Lantzy also pitched three scoreless innings, striking out five and walking two. Solomon pitched a scoreless sixth inning to seal the victory.

Monday’s game marks the second time the Upper Allen program has reached the 8u player pitch final. Upper Allen advanced to the championship game in 2019, where it dropped an 11-6 decision to Pennsbury.

Upper Allen, which won district and state championships, improved to 16-0 with Sunday’s victory.