 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
YOUTH BASEBALL

Youth Baseball: Upper Allen advances to Cal Ripken 8u World Series championship game

  • 0
Upper Allen 8U Baseball 2.JPG

The Upper Allen 8U baseball team was honored on Thursday morning at FNB Field, Harrisburg, before the game and before they head to the Cal Ripken World Series. From left to right, Andrew Coawn; Tyson Aton; Jax Soloman; Holden Shirley; Cole Arva; Jackson Kuntz; Connor Saccente; Johnny Oyler; Logan Fabiano; Dante Bonini; and Parker Lantzy.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

A bounce-back four-run fifth inning lifted the Upper Allen Mechanicsburg 8u All-Star team to a 11-7 win over Doylestown in the semifinals of the Cal Ripken 8u World Series Sunday evening in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

The win advanced Upper Allen to Monday’s championship game scheduled for 9:30 a.m. in Cherry Hill opposite Chelmsford (Massachusetts), a 5-2 winner over Moorestown (New Jersey) in the other World Series bracket semifinal.

Unbeaten in the tournament, Upper Allen had taken a 6-0 lead through two innings Sunday, but Doylestown chipped away, tying the game at seven with four runs in the fourth and three in the fifth.

Youth Baseball: Upper Allen Mechanicsburg returns to Cal Ripken 8u World Series

But Upper Allen took the lead for good in the bottom of the fifth with RBI singles from Dante Bonini, Jax Solomon and Parker Lantzy. Connor Saccente also scored on a wild pitch to pad the lead.

Lantzy led Upper Allen with three RBIs. His two hits were matched by Cole Arva, who also drove in a pair of runs. Lantzy also pitched three scoreless innings, striking out five and walking two. Solomon pitched a scoreless sixth inning to seal the victory.

People are also reading…

Monday’s game marks the second time the Upper Allen program has reached the 8u player pitch final. Upper Allen advanced to the championship game in 2019, where it dropped an 11-6 decision to Pennsbury.

Upper Allen, which won district and state championships, improved to 16-0 with Sunday’s victory.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lebron James hopes to play alongside his son as he extends his contract with the Lakers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News