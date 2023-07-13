Upper Allen’s 9U Blue All Stars finished second in their pool’s standings at the end of pool play, advancing to the quarterfinals of the 2023 Cal Ripken/Babe Ruth League Middle Atlantic Regional tournament in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

Upper Allen posted a 3-1 record in four games against Pool A opponents, defeating Hilltop (17-9) and Cherry Hill (11-7) before suffering a 6-5 loss to Saratoga Wilton Wednesday. The team finished its pool-play schedule with a 14-4 victory over Poughkeepsie Thursday.

The team, which won a Cal Ripken World Series title at the 8u level last year, continues the 9u regional tournament with a quarterfinal against Manalapan scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday.

The winner faces Pool A winner Saratoga Wilton in a semifinal scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday with a spot in Saturday’s regional championship game on the line.

The Upper Allen Mechancisburg Baseball Association set up a fundraiser to cover the families’ travel costs. Click here for more information.

Photos: Upper Allen Mechanicsburg 8U baseball team honored at Harrisburg Senators game