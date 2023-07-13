Sentinel Staff
Rascal from the Harrisburg Senators greets the Upper Allen 8U baseball team on Thursday morning at FNB Field where they were honored before the game and before they head to the Cal Ripken World Series.
Jason Malmont
Upper Allen’s 9U Blue All Stars finished second in their pool’s standings at the end of pool play, advancing to the quarterfinals of the 2023 Cal Ripken/Babe Ruth League Middle Atlantic Regional tournament in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.
Upper Allen posted a 3-1 record in four games against Pool A opponents, defeating Hilltop (17-9) and Cherry Hill (11-7) before suffering a 6-5 loss to Saratoga Wilton Wednesday. The team finished its pool-play schedule with a 14-4 victory over Poughkeepsie Thursday.
The team, which won a Cal Ripken World Series title at the 8u level last year, continues the 9u regional tournament with a quarterfinal against Manalapan scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday.
The winner faces Pool A winner Saratoga Wilton in a semifinal scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday with a spot in Saturday’s regional championship game on the line.
The Upper Allen Mechancisburg Baseball Association set up a fundraiser to cover the families’ travel costs. Click
for more information. here
Photos: Upper Allen Mechanicsburg 8U baseball team honored at Harrisburg Senators game
The Upper Allen 8U baseball team was honored on Thursday morning at FNB Field, Harrisburg, before the game and before they head to the Cal Ripken World Series.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The Upper Allen 8U baseball team was honored on Thursday morning at FNB Field, Harrisburg, before the game and before they head to the Cal Ripken World Series. From left to right, Andrew Coawn; Tyson Aton; Jax Soloman; Holden Shirley; Cole Arva; Jackson Kuntz; Connor Saccente; Johnny Oyler; Logan Fabiano; Dante Bonini; and Parker Lantzy.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Rascal from the Harrisburg Senators greets the Upper Allen 8U baseball team on Thursday morning at FNB Field where they were honored before the game and before they head to the Cal Ripken World Series.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The Upper Allen 8U baseball team was honored on Thursday morning at FNB Field, Harrisburg, before the game and before they head to the Cal Ripken World Series. From left to right, Andrew Coawn; Tyson Aton; Jax Soloman; Holden Shirley; Cole Arva; Jackson Kuntz; Connor Saccente; Johnny Oyler; Logan Fabiano; Dante Bonini; and Parker Lantzy.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The Upper Allen 8U baseball team was honored on Thursday morning at FNB Field, Harrisburg, before the game and before they head to the Cal Ripken World Series.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!