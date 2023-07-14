With a pair of wins Friday, Upper Allen's 9U Blue All Stars advanced to Saturday's championship game in the 2023 Cal Ripken/Babe Ruth Middle Atlantic Regional Tournament in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

Upper Allen (14-1) defeated Manalapan 8-2 in Friday morning's quarterfinals and defeated Saratoga Wilton 8-4 in the semifinals, avenging a 6-5 loss when the two teams met in pool play Wednesday.

Awaiting Upper Allen in the championship game, scheduled for 5 p.m., is Marlton (New Jersey), a 6-5 eight-inning walk-off winner over Guilderland in the other semifinal.

Scoring three runs in the third inning to take a 3-0 lead, Upper Allen tacked on another run in the third, three more in the fifth and one in the sixth to build enough of a cushion to hold off Saratoga Wilton, which chipped away at the deficit with two runs in the fourth and one each in the fifth and sixth.

Alex Varner and Parker Lantzy delivered two hits each for Upper Allen and combined to score three of the team's runs.

Upper Allen won the 8U Cal Ripken World Series title in 2022 and captured its second consecutive Pennsylvania state title earlier this summer. The Upper Allen Mechancisburg Baseball Association set up a fundraiser to cover the families’ travel costs. Click here for more information.

Photos: Upper Allen Mechanicsburg 8U baseball team honored at Harrisburg Senators game