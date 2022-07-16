Youth Baseball: Red Land captures Cal Ripken 9u Middle Atlantic Regional championship

Red Land captured the 2022 Cal Ripken Middle Atlantic Regional title at the 9-year-old level Saturday, defeating East Brunswick 8-5 in the championship game at La Plata, Maryland.

The Northwestern Pennsylvania tournament’s runner-up, Red Land dropped its pool play opener to Pennsbury Tuesday before clinching a spot in the elimination bracket with wins over East Brunswick (New Jersey), Guilderland (New York) and PG Babe Ruth (Maryland).

Red Land defeated New Paltz (New York) 13-3 in Friday’s quarterfinals and defeated Northwestern PA champion Methacton/Audobon 9-3 in the semifinals later that day.

The 8-5 win over East Brunswick in Saturday’s championship game earned Red Land a spot in the Cal Ripken World Series scheduled for July 29-Aug. 7 in Treasure Coast, Florida.